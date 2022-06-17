Weather: Cold front flips weekend from 90s, some storms to 70s, sunny

One cold front will flip us from temperatures in the 90s, muggy air and rounds of storms Friday to 70s and sunny for the weekend. One thing that won’t change, though, will be the winds. We’ll be breezy Friday and Saturday.

The showers and storms from the overnight hours will be gone by the time the sun rises Friday. Temperatures will start out in the mid- to upper 60s, above average for this time of year.

Winds will be from the southwest, changing to the west during the day. Dew points will be muggy, but not overly so, staying in the mid-60s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. It will be hot, with inland highs in the low 90s and shore highs in the mid-80s. However, another cold front, the one that will bring a bright, cooler weekend, will pass between 3 and 8 p.m. This will bring up to an hour’s worth of thunderstorms for a few of us. It’ll be one of those days where we see the storm clouds in the distance. Some will get a quick half-inch of rain. Others will stay cloudy and their outdoor plans could be OK, just note that lightning can strike 10 miles away from where the rain actually is.

Winds will flip to the northwest and north during the evening. The storm clouds will clear and dew points will fall into the dry 50s. We’ll tumble into the 80s and 70s for the evening.

As we go into the overnight hours, we’ll fall into the mid-60s. That’s seasonable, but we’ll be in for a comfortable, cooler than average weekend.

That cold front will pull in what is essentially the last bit of springtime chill from the north. Being it’s June, though, chill just means 70s, with sunshine and very low dew points.

Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s just about everywhere, even the shore. That’s because winds from the north-northwest should keep back the sea breeze. The only exception may be Long Beach Island, which will be in the lower 70s.

Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts in the 30s. Sand will be blowing down the beach, and your basketball shot may miss the net. However, as long as the winds don’t bother you, it’ll be a comfortable day.

As the sun falls below the horizon, we’ll fall into the 60s and 50s. It’ll be a comfortable night for most of us, though I’d venture to say it’ll be chilly in the pinelands. Overnight lows should dip into the 40s there.

Sunday will be spectacularly sunny. It’ll feel like a late September day out there. Football on the beach might be the best of both summer and fall worlds for the day. Really, anything outside will be great. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

