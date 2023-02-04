We chilled, chilled and chilled some more Friday. Now, we’ll bottom out Saturday morning with wind chills below zero. Saturday will be our coldest day since Christmas. However, we’ll warm, warm and warm some more Saturday night into Sunday.

Keep your pets inside, dress in multiple layers and make sure to leave water running that goes through those pipes exposed to the cold. With air temperatures in the low to mid-teens Saturday morning and wind chills at or just below 0, it’ll be hazardously cold. At least there will be some sun for those who don’t like the chill.

Take a trip to our north and it’ll be life-threatening, with wind chill warnings in cities like Albany, New York, of below -25. In northern Vermont or New York ski towns, wind chills will be -40. Brutally cold.

Turning back closer to home, Arctic high pressure will pass overhead as the day goes on. Winds will lighten by 10 a.m. or so, which will keep wind chills close to air temperatures.

The thing is, air temperatures will only rise to the mid-20s by sunset. Even with a light breeze, it’ll still feel like the mid-teens.

However, winds will go from coming out of the northwest in the morning to the southwest in the afternoon. Just as temperatures fall all day Friday, they will rise all night Saturday.

We should be in the upper 20s to near 30 by midnight Saturday. Come Sunday’s sunrise, we’ll be back to the mild-for-winter conditions we’ve become accustomed to, sitting in the mid-30s.

We’ll keep rising from there. That clockwise-spinning high pressure will usher in a gusty southwest wind as the day goes on. We’ll be in the 40s by late morning. Daytime highs will sit right around 50 degrees. That cold snap will be just a memory.

Morning sun will give way to afternoon clouds.

On Sunday night, a coastal storm will move up the Southeastern U.S. coast before moving out to sea. A piece of it will ride along those southwesterly winds.

That’ll open up the window for a shower between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., primarily along the shore and in Cape May County. Expect many of us to be dry.

Monday morning lows will be in the mid-30s.

From there, we’ll be off to another seasonable to above average stretch of temperatures. Monday’s highs will be similar to Sunday’s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We’ll be solidly in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Mild air from the Southeast will waft in around a ridge of upper-level high pressure off the coast of Florida.

A surface cold front will bring clouds, with possibly isolated showers Tuesday night. Otherwise, we’ll be dry.

