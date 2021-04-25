 Skip to main content
Weather: Coastal storm exits Sunday, bringing wind and showers, 80s next week
Weather: Coastal storm exits Sunday, bringing wind and showers, 80s next week

Sun Rain Clouds
Joe Martucci

The coastal storm that brought rain overnight will exit Sunday. Expect steady rain for only a few hours, though gusty winds will continue. Looking ahead to next week, a big outbreak of warm air will put the region into the 70s and even some mainland 80s.

If you live along a stream or creek, the water may rise above its banks through the morning. The pounding rain overnight will continue into the first few hours of Sunday as winds continue to blow from the northeast at 15 to 25 mph. By 8 a.m., the steady rain will exit. A half-inch to an inch of rain will have been likely by then.

Sunday radar

The forecast radar for Sunday, according to the GFS, American, model. 

Afterward, expect a few showers into the morning. However, they should be few and far between. Winds will flip to the drying, northwest direction, sustained around 15 mph for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

All in all, it’s not a bad day for outdoor work or activities. The later in the day you do them, the more the weather will cooperate. Still, a walk around the park will be fine in the morning.

In terms of coastal flooding from the storm, I believe we will be OK. If anything, the p.m. high tide will be in minor flood stage. However, I only see this in very localized areas. The northwest winds will work against the incoming high tide then.

Official Forecast

Sunday evening will fall through the 50s. We’ll have a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows will range from the low 40s in Richland and inland spots to the upper 40s in Surf City and along the shore.

Monday will then be the launching pad for a big warm-up. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, the jet stream, the river of air that separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south, will go to the north. A ridge of high pressure will work in, too, unlocking warm air from the Southern Plains.

So for Monday, we’ll have plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be spot-on seasonable, in the mid-60s for everywhere on an offshore wind.

Out of all the nights this week, it will be Monday evening where I’ll say it’s likely too chilly to leave the windows open. We’ll be in the 50s for the evening under a star-filled sky with a full pink supermoon. The supermoon glows about 8% larger and slightly brighter in the sky. It’s our first of two supermoons this year, the other being next month. Overnight lows will be in the 45- to 50-degree range.

From there, it’s warm, warm and warm, especially if you’re on the mainland. High pressure will anchor itself south of Bermuda, blowing in westerly winds. There are a few changes in the forecast compared to the last column. Mainly, it looks like Wednesday will have the most heat now, and the cooling sea breeze should be a little more limited.

Tuesday through Thursday will be sunny to partly sunny. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s on the mainland and mid-60s at the shore.

A surge of warm, almost hot air will arrive for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will safely be summery, with mid-80s (yes, mid-80s) for most inland spots. I even think the shore will approach 80.

Thursday is the wildcard of the three days. A cold front will near. However, I tend to think it backs off enough to hurdle the inland above 80 for another day. The shore will stay in the 70s.

