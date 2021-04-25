Weather: Coastal storm exits Sunday, bringing wind and showers, 80s next week

The coastal storm that brought rain overnight will exit Sunday. Expect steady rain for only a few hours, though gusty winds will continue. Looking ahead to next week, a big outbreak of warm air will put the region into the 70s and even some mainland 80s.
If you live along a stream or creek, the water may rise above its banks through the morning. The pounding rain overnight will continue into the first few hours of Sunday as winds continue to blow from the northeast at 15 to 25 mph. By 8 a.m., the steady rain will exit. A half-inch to an inch of rain will have been likely by then.
Afterward, expect a few showers into the morning. However, they should be few and far between. Winds will flip to the drying, northwest direction, sustained around 15 mph for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
All in all, it’s not a bad day for outdoor work or activities. The later in the day you do them, the more the weather will cooperate. Still, a walk around the park will be fine in the morning.
In terms of coastal flooding from the storm, I believe we will be OK. If anything, the p.m. high tide will be in minor flood stage. However, I only see this in very localized areas. The northwest winds will work against the incoming high tide then.
Sunday evening will fall through the 50s. We’ll have a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows will range from the low 40s in Richland and inland spots to the upper 40s in Surf City and along the shore.
Monday will then be the launching pad for a big warm-up. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, the jet stream, the river of air that separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south, will go to the north. A ridge of high pressure will work in, too, unlocking warm air from the Southern Plains.
So for Monday, we’ll have plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be spot-on seasonable, in the mid-60s for everywhere on an offshore wind.
Out of all the nights this week, it will be Monday evening where I’ll say it’s likely too chilly to leave the windows open. We’ll be in the 50s for the evening under a star-filled sky with a full pink supermoon. The supermoon glows about 8% larger and slightly brighter in the sky. It’s our first of two supermoons this year, the other being next month. Overnight lows will be in the 45- to 50-degree range.
From there, it’s warm, warm and warm, especially if you’re on the mainland. High pressure will anchor itself south of Bermuda, blowing in westerly winds. There are a few changes in the forecast compared to the last column. Mainly, it looks like Wednesday will have the most heat now, and the cooling sea breeze should be a little more limited.
Tuesday through Thursday will be sunny to partly sunny. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s on the mainland and mid-60s at the shore.
A surge of warm, almost hot air will arrive for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will safely be summery, with mid-80s (yes, mid-80s) for most inland spots. I even think the shore will approach 80.
Thursday is the wildcard of the three days. A cold front will near. However, I tend to think it backs off enough to hurdle the inland above 80 for another day. The shore will stay in the 70s.
The pink moon is coming Monday, and it's a supermoon too, here's why
April: The Pink Moon (as well as a supermoon)
April 26 at 11:32 p.m.
Flowers begin to appear, including the widespread grass pink orchids or wild ground phlox. Other variations indicate more signs of full spring, such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon (common among coastal tribes).
South Jersey star gazers will be treated to a mainly clear sky Monday night. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s during the night.
May: The Flower Moon (and a supermoon plus a total lunar eclipse)
May 26 at 7:14 a.m.
Flowers come into full bloom and corn is ready to plant. Also called the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.
June: The Strawberry Moon
June 24 at 2:40 p.m.
Strawberry-picking season reaches its peak during this time. This is one of the few names that was universal to all Algonquin tribes.
July: The Buck Moon
July 23 at 10:37 p.m.
Buck deer start growing velvety hair-covered antlers in July. Frequent thunderstorms in the New England area also resulted in the name Thunder Moon. Some tribes also used Hay Moon.
August: Sturgeon Moon
August 22 and 8:02 a.m.
The sturgeon, a large fish common to the Great Lakes and other nearby bodies of water, is most easily caught during this month. The reddish appearance of the moon through the frequent sultry hazes of August also prompted a few tribes to dub it the Red Moon. Other names included the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.
September: Harvest Moon
September 20 at 8:02 a.m.
Many of the Native American tribes' staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice, are ready for gathering at this time. The strong light of the Harvest Moon allowed European farmers to work late into the night to harvest their crops. The Harvest Moon does not always occur in September. Traditionally, the name goes to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, which falls during October once or twice a decade.
October: Hunter's Moon
October 20 at 10:57 a.m.
After the fields have been reaped, the leaves begin to fall and the deer are fat and ready for eating. Hunters can ride easily over the fields' stubble, and the fox and other animals are more easily spotted. Some years the Harvest Moon falls in October instead of September.
November: Beaver Moon (and a partial lunar eclipse)
November 19 at 3:57 a.m.
At this time of year, the beavers are busy preparing for winter. The beavers set traps to secure a storage of warm fur before the swamps freeze over.
December: Cold Moon
December 18 at 11:35 p.m.
Winter takes a firm hold and temperatures plummet at this time. Sometimes this moon is also called the Long Night Moon as the winter nights lengthen and the moon spends more time above the horizon opposite a low sun. The full moon name often used by Christian settlers is the "Moon before Yule."
Recap: When and what to expect with each full moon in 2021
January: The Wolf Moon
January 28 at 2:16 p.m.
In January, snow gathers deep in the woods and the howling of wolves can be heard echoing in the cold still air. Some tribes called this moon the Snow Moon, but most often it was used for the next month.
February: The Snow Moon
February 27 at 3:17 a.m.
Snow piles even higher in February, giving this moon its most common name. Among tribes that used this name for the January moon, the February moon was called the Hunger Moon due to the challenging hunting conditions.
March: The Worm Moon
March 28 at 2:48 p.m.
Snow slowly begins to melt, the ground softens, and earthworms show their heads again and their castings or fecal matter can be found. Christian settlers also called this the Lenten Moon and considered it the last moon of winter.