Weather: Coastal storm exits Sunday, bringing wind and showers, 80s next week

The coastal storm that brought rain overnight will exit Sunday. Expect steady rain for only a few hours, though gusty winds will continue. Looking ahead to next week, a big outbreak of warm air will put the region into the 70s and even some mainland 80s.

If you live along a stream or creek, the water may rise above its banks through the morning. The pounding rain overnight will continue into the first few hours of Sunday as winds continue to blow from the northeast at 15 to 25 mph. By 8 a.m., the steady rain will exit. A half-inch to an inch of rain will have been likely by then.

Afterward, expect a few showers into the morning. However, they should be few and far between. Winds will flip to the drying, northwest direction, sustained around 15 mph for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

All in all, it’s not a bad day for outdoor work or activities. The later in the day you do them, the more the weather will cooperate. Still, a walk around the park will be fine in the morning.

In terms of coastal flooding from the storm, I believe we will be OK. If anything, the p.m. high tide will be in minor flood stage. However, I only see this in very localized areas. The northwest winds will work against the incoming high tide then.