Weather: Coastal storm clips area Wednesday; here's how Christmas looks

Rain showers will continue until 11 a.m., hanging on until the very end along the shore. By sunrise, it’s possible those of you in Bridgeton or Upper Deerfield Township will be dry. The center of the low pressure system will be about 400 miles away from us, meaning we are just in the fingertips of its reach.
Rainfall totals will be around a tenth of an inch closest to the New Jersey Turnpike to around a half inch in coastal Cape May County. No rainfall flooding issues are likely. Coastal flooding also will be unlikely, as winds will turn to the offshore, northwest direction around the mid- to late-morning high tide.
While it will be dry for the afternoon, winds will cause a few hazards during the day. Inflatable Santas should be deflated until the winds pass Thursday (morning inland, evening at the shore). Sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph will be likely Wednesday p.m. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s during the evening, and overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 20s. None of that is unusual for this time of year, however with northwest winds continuing to remain stiff into the night, wind chills will be in the teens from sunset until sunrise. Carry the coat, scarf and gloves to bundle up. Clouds will clear out as high pressure builds in.
On Thursday you’ll want the extra layers on all day long. Temperatures will rise to the low 40s. That’s seasonable. However, the wind factor will continue. Northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph will mean wind chills will stay below freezing all day long, despite the plentiful sunshine that will be around.
Your Thursday night will be quiet as the Christmas and Kwanzaa weekend gets underway. We’ll go into the 30s in the evening. Overnight will bring a mainly clear sky with lows in the upper 20s for Corbin City and inland areas, with Atlantic City and the shore around 35 degrees.
That brings us to Christmas Eve. In short, it’ll be a dry day and evening. Holiday travel will be fine leaving South Jersey and the whole Northeast. Church services, even midnight Mass, will be dry as well. Highs will be in the upper 40s. It’ll drop into the 40s and upper 30s into the evening.
What happens Christmas morning is the focal part of the forecast, of course. Seven percent of Christmases have had snow at Atlantic City International Airport, and 3% at Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City.
While we will cool overnight, I think we will only get to the mid-30s inland before temperatures rise as the warm front pushes north. So it’s more than likely plain rain for us. However, I will monitor it. You likely would only have to go to the Interstate 78 corridor, near the New York border, to see a wintry mix with snow possible.
Rain likely will begin between 3 and 6 a.m., ending around midmorning. However, the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a shower possible at any point. Highs will be in the mid-50s, our warmest of the seven-day forecast.
