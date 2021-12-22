Weather: Coastal storm clips area Wednesday; here's how Christmas looks

On Thursday you’ll want the extra layers on all day long. Temperatures will rise to the low 40s. That’s seasonable. However, the wind factor will continue. Northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph will mean wind chills will stay below freezing all day long, despite the plentiful sunshine that will be around.

Your Thursday night will be quiet as the Christmas and Kwanzaa weekend gets underway. We’ll go into the 30s in the evening. Overnight will bring a mainly clear sky with lows in the upper 20s for Corbin City and inland areas, with Atlantic City and the shore around 35 degrees.

That brings us to Christmas Eve. In short, it’ll be a dry day and evening. Holiday travel will be fine leaving South Jersey and the whole Northeast. Church services, even midnight Mass, will be dry as well. Highs will be in the upper 40s. It’ll drop into the 40s and upper 30s into the evening.

What happens Christmas morning is the focal part of the forecast, of course. Seven percent of Christmases have had snow at Atlantic City International Airport, and 3% at Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City.