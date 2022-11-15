Weather: Coastal storm arrives Tuesday night to NJ, here's what to know

A quick-hitting coastal storm will arrive late Tuesday. Up to an inch of rain and 40-plus mph gusts will be likely, while snow — yes, snow — will stay to the northern fringes of the state.

Coastal flooding is unlikely.

Even with the coastal storm coming, your Tuesday daytime hours will largely by good for outdoor work and activities. It’ll be a cold morning, with a wide variety of temperatures.

For Corbin City and rural Pine Barrens communities, morning lows will be in the mid-20s. Linwood and more urbanized towns will be about 30 degrees. Meanwhile, Brigantine and the shore will be in the upper 30s. A few inland places have not gotten their first freeze yet; for example, Cape May Court House. You should touch 32 degrees.

Going into the day, we’ll see thickening clouds and a slowly increasing southeasterly wind. High pressure, which will be centered in chilly Ontario, will supply the below-average temperatures. Meanwhile, low pressure will be on the move through the Deep South, a classic winter setup.

That warmer wind will manage to raise temperatures well into the 40s for the day. However, we’ll climb into the low 50s when that wind picks up during the evening.

Between 4 and 7 p.m., rain will begin across the area. Winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph sustained, highest along the coast. Gusts will be as high as 45 mph at the shore and 30 mph far inland. No wind damage is expected.

It’ll be a soaker overnight. The heaviest rain should be along the coast, just to the west of the low-pressure system’s center. That should pass from Delaware to just off our coast after midnight.

Areas of roadway flooding will be around. However, this should be nothing more than the typical large puddles in poor drainage areas, perhaps a bit more in shore locations.

Between 1 to 4 a.m., the steady rain will end. However, there will still be a shower or two around until mid-morning. Winds will flip around to the northwest at this time, staying 15- to 25 mph sustained into the day

Rainfall totals will be 0.50 to 1.00 inches, locally 1.50 inches.

One thing missing from the forecast so far is coastal flooding. It’ll be the second system in a row without it, following up on the rain we had Friday. The wind direction and speed are favorable for it. However, it will only last for a few hours, not enough to bump tides into flood stage.

After the rain, we’ll see increasing sunshine on a blustery day. While temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s around sunrise, we will stay about that throughout the day. The incoming air mass counterbalances the warming sunshine.

Once we get to the evening, we’ll fall into the 40s and 30s quickly. It’ll be a mainly clear sky. Low temperatures will be about 32 inland, with upper 30s at the shore.

Looking at Thursday and beyond, we’ll stay wintry cold and dry. Arctic high pressure will exert its influence across the area. Looks like Mother Nature wants to get us in the holiday spirit early.

Highs will be in the 40s from Thursday through at least next Monday. The coldest day should be Saturday. Highs will only be in the low 40s, and the wind chill will stay in the 30s all day.

Speaking of wintry cold, our Lee Enterprises (parent company of The Press) weather team talk about all things snow — measuring it, climate change and more — on our national “Across the Sky” podcast. Get it wherever you get your podcasts.