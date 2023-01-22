 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather: Coastal flooding, soaking rain for parts of Sunday, gusty Monday

March Spring Coastal Storm

Flood water overruns the bulkhead at 23rd Street in Avalon in March 2018. An early spring coastal storm brought wintry conditions to southern New Jersey, with high winds, coastal flooding, rain, sleet and snow.

 Press archives

You can keep your plans for Sunday. We’re looking at a mostly dry day. However, rain will move in toward sunset and then soak South Jersey all night long. The rain will end Monday morning as it turns breezy. Another storm then arrives Wednesday.

Similar to Saturday, up to 3 inches of coastal flooding will be around through 9 a.m. Sunday. You can thank the new moon and the southerly winds for that. Move your cars if you live or will be in the most susceptible places for flooding. If you see flood water, don’t drive through it, as the salt water can corrode your vehicle over time.

Otherwise, clouds will thicken throughout the day, but despite the gloomy look, your outdoor activities and exercise plans will be OK. Temperatures will start at 25 to 30 degrees inland and around 32 at the coast. Highs will be at or just above 40 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Rain will move in between 3 and 5 p.m. We’ll then be off to the races with a soaker for the evening and much of the night. With this will come areas of roadway flooding. However, I don’t see anything significant.

Winds will pick up overnight, first coming from the southeast and turning to the northeast after midnight as the center of the low-pressure system moves just off our shore by a few miles.

Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts in the 30s. Thankfully, this won’t be enough to bring any wind damage. However, it will make for a gnarly night with rain, wind and temperatures only around 40 degrees.

The steady rain will exit between 4 and 7 a.m. Monday. A shower will linger until midmorning, and a sprinkle or two may be around during the afternoon. If you have outdoor work or activities planned, though, essentially you have a dry day.

Winds will likely be the biggest nuisance, sustained westerly 15 to 25 mph. Gusts will be in the 30s. It’ll be similar to Friday in that regard.

Temperatures Monday will stay fairly steady. We’ll be in the low to mid-40s morning, noon and for part of the night.

The thermometer will take a tumble overnight, with lows back to January levels. Winds will stay breezy, so expect wind chills in the teens in the hours surrounding dawn Tuesday.

Tuesday will then be mostly sunny with a drying westerly wind.

Another storm system lurks for midweek. Like the one Sunday into Monday, this one will be all rain for us. However, if you’re going to Trenton or Newark or anywhere in the northern half of the state, there will be snow around.

Likely, this rain will run from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Coastal flooding will be possible with the Wednesday p.m. or Thursday a.m. high tide.

Most of the coastal storms this season have been fast movers with a center of low pressure so close to the coast, or over New Jersey, that cold air never wraps around the west side of the system. That’s why we’ve been getting rain, not snow. Will it change? Unlikely until near Groundhog Day.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

