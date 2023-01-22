Weather: Coastal flooding, soaking rain for parts of Sunday, gusty Monday

You can keep your plans for Sunday. We’re looking at a mostly dry day. However, rain will move in toward sunset and then soak South Jersey all night long. The rain will end Monday morning as it turns breezy. Another storm then arrives Wednesday.
Similar to Saturday, up to 3 inches of coastal flooding will be around through 9 a.m. Sunday. You can thank the new moon and the southerly winds for that. Move your cars if you live or will be in the most susceptible places for flooding. If you see flood water, don’t drive through it, as the salt water can corrode your vehicle over time.
Otherwise, clouds will thicken throughout the day, but despite the gloomy look, your outdoor activities and exercise plans will be OK. Temperatures will start at 25 to 30 degrees inland and around 32 at the coast. Highs will be at or just above 40 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year.
Rain will move in between 3 and 5 p.m. We’ll then be off to the races with a soaker for the evening and much of the night. With this will come areas of roadway flooding. However, I don’t see anything significant.
Winds will pick up overnight, first coming from the southeast and turning to the northeast after midnight as the center of the low-pressure system moves just off our shore by a few miles.
Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts in the 30s. Thankfully, this won’t be enough to bring any wind damage. However, it will make for a gnarly night with rain, wind and temperatures only around 40 degrees.
The steady rain will exit between 4 and 7 a.m. Monday. A shower will linger until midmorning, and a sprinkle or two may be around during the afternoon. If you have outdoor work or activities planned, though, essentially you have a dry day.
Winds will likely be the biggest nuisance, sustained westerly 15 to 25 mph. Gusts will be in the 30s. It’ll be similar to Friday in that regard.
Temperatures Monday will stay fairly steady. We’ll be in the low to mid-40s morning, noon and for part of the night.
The thermometer will take a tumble overnight, with lows back to January levels. Winds will stay breezy, so expect wind chills in the teens in the hours surrounding dawn Tuesday.
Tuesday will then be mostly sunny with a drying westerly wind.
Another storm system lurks for midweek. Like the one Sunday into Monday, this one will be all rain for us. However, if you’re going to Trenton or Newark or anywhere in the northern half of the state, there will be snow around.
Likely, this rain will run from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Coastal flooding will be possible with the Wednesday p.m. or Thursday a.m. high tide.
Most of the coastal storms this season have been fast movers with a center of low pressure so close to the coast, or over New Jersey, that cold air never wraps around the west side of the system. That’s why we’ve been getting rain, not snow. Will it change? Unlikely until near Groundhog Day.
Here are the 9 ways it can snow in New Jersey
LARGE SCALE STORMS
1 and 2) "Miller A" and "Miller B" storms
When you think of your classic nor'easters, think of Miller A and Miller B low-pressure systems.
The name comes from J.E. Miller, the researcher who came up with this naming system for East Coast storms in 1946.
They can happen any time of the year, bringing rain, wind and coastal flooding. However, it's during the winter when they're most frequent, and most apt to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Whether it's a Miller A or Miller B depends on where the low-pressure system originates.
In a Miller A setup, the low-pressure system develops off the southeastern United States coast, or the Gulf of Mexico. It then intensifies as it moves up the East Coast before turning to the northeast somewhere in Mid-Atlantic, Northeast or Eastern Canada.
The blizzard of March 13-14, 1993, was an example of a Miller A.
Miller B storms are a little more common but typically not as strong as Miller A storms.
Miller B storms start as low-pressure systems moving east from the Great Plains and Midwest.
The system then weakens as it hits the Appalachian Mountains. However, the low reforms on the other side of the mountains, either over the coastal states or just out to sea. From there, it'll strengthen as it moves north. Like a Miller A, it'll move to the northeast.
For New Jersey, these storms are best known for bringing more snow northwest of the New Jersey Turnpike, a mix along the turnpike and mostly rain to southeastern New Jersey. However, a shift in the track 75 miles east can bring snow to the whole state. The opposite can bring rain to all but the mountains of northwest New Jersey.
3) Alberta clipper
As the name implies, these storms hail from Alberta, Canada. They form on the lee, or eastern side of the Rocky Mountains.
They're fast moving, cold, fairly weak low-pressure systems. They travel from Alberta to New Jersey in two or three days.
If New Jersey is near or north of the low-pressure center, a few hours of light (less than a half-inch per hour) to moderate (a half-inch to an inch per hour) snow is likely with gusty winds.
If the Garden State is south of the low, it'll usually rain. Behind it typically comes a cold shot of air and gusty winds.
Alberta clippers happen numerous times a winter in New Jersey.
SMALL-SCALE STORMS
4) Norlun trough
Along with Miller storms, norlun troughs give meteorologists the most headaches.
A norlun trough is an axis of shifting winds on the northwest side of a low-pressure system, which spins counterclockwise.
Snow with a norlun trough is usually heavy, narrow in size and only lasts a few hours.
This private snowstorm was put on full display Dec. 5, 2018. Brigantine reported 7.5 inches of snow, with 5.0 inches in the Beesleys Point section of Upper Township. However, West Cape May reported nothing, with just flurries near Forked River in Lacey Township.
A norlun trough requires colder than usual air aloft and relatively mild ocean waters to cause unstable air to develop. Around 15,000 to 20,000 feet in the atmosphere, a low-pressure system provides upward motion to create snow. At the surface, winds that meet in a localized area provide additional upward motion.
5) Snow squalls
The wintertime equivalent of brief but intense warm-season thunderstorm is the snow squall.
Whiteout conditions that bring dangerous, even deadly road conditions, with strong winds for a brief time (less than an hour), are usually the case with these.
Snow squalls are usually caused by cold fronts with arctic origins. The squall itself forms either just in front of or behind the front.
While not as much as warm-season storms, a relatively large amount of unstable air is formed by these fronts. That creates the snow.
SNOW CAUSED BY WIND AND WATER
Snow caused by wind and water comes from low-level clouds, 1,000 to 5,000 feet high. Previously discussed forms of snow come from clouds 10,000 or 20,000 feet high.
6) Lake effect snow
The same snow that falls around the Great Lakes throughout the year usually makes its way to New Jersey a few times a year.
Typically, though, by the time it reaches New Jersey, it's light snow, having been weakened by the Appalachian Mountains. Sometimes, it's even rain by the time it reaches here.
Hey how about this? Lake effect snow is peeking its head into South Jersey. It's unusual, but can happen. Let me know if you get a few flakes! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/eV04eo8Kh3— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) December 29, 2020
Still, it can coat the ground or bring a light accumulation, typically north of Interstate 195, which runs from near Trenton to Point Pleasant.
At the most basic level, lake effect snow develops when cold winds blow over a relatively mild body of water. However, the cold air must typically blow over the water for at least 60 miles. Winds at the surface must be from nearly the same direction as a few thousand feet above.
Lake effect snow season stops when the Great Lakes freeze over. This usually happens on Lake Erie, though with declining frequency. However, it can also happen in Lake Huron, Lake Ontario and Lake Superior.
7) Delaware Bay effect snow
It takes a lot, but it has happened, giving lower Cape May County a snowstorm all to themselves.
Similar to lake effect snow, it's caused by cold air going over the relatively milder Delaware Bay. Unlike some of the Great Lakes, the Delaware Bay does not freeze over significantly. Therefore, this can happen at any point over the winter.
However, there are challenges to making this happen. The bay is fairly small. Therefore, during the winter, the bay needs to be warmer than usual to have enough moisture available so when the cold air goes over it, snow develops in addition to clouds.
Furthermore, winds need to be nearly due northwest to capture the full length of the bay.
8) Long Island Sound effect snow
Even less common is snow that develops off the Long Island Sound and goes into North Jersey.
While the sound is longer than the Delaware Bay, a colder than usual east-northeast wind is needed to pick up the moisture off the sound and convert it to snow.
At Teterboro Airport in Bergen County, northwesterly winds are the most common during the winter.
9) Ocean effect snow
Why use a bay or lake when you can use an entire ocean? With an essentially limitless amount of fetch over the Atlantic Ocean, ocean effect snow can happen whenever the difference in temperature between onshore near surface winds and the water is large enough.
This will come from one of two weather events, typically.
First is a cold east-to-northeast wind around an arctic high-pressure system in Quebec or Atlantic Canada.
Second will be in the later stages of a nor'easter, when cold northeast winds wrap around a system.
In the latter case, low level ocean effect snow can fall below the large-scale clouds of a nor'easter. In New Jersey, Ocean and Atlantic counties see this the most.
What about the polar vortex?
The polar vortex can start the process that brings New Jersey snow. However, the vortex is a low-pressure system in the stratosphere. In the poles, that starts about 20,000 feet high. In New Jersey, that's about 35,000 feet high.
Surface low-pressure systems tend to be more directly responsible for cloud and snow formation.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
