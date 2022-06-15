Weather: Coastal flooding returns Wednesday, rain returns late week

Six to 12 inches of salt water will be on some roads Wednesday evening. Otherwise, expect a comfortable, bright day. Showers and storms will then increase in likelihood for Thursday and Friday.

The combination of the Full Strawberry Supermoon Tuesday and easterly winds that pull water from as far out as Maine will be responsible for the evening tidal flooding, occurring mainly between 8 p.m. and midnight. Lane closures on the Black Horse and White Horse pikes seem likely, and tough navigating to get on the Route 72 bridge from Long Beach Island is possible, too. In short, the usual areas will see flooding. If you see flooded roads, turn around as it is salt water and will corrode your vehicle.

For the rest of Wednesday and for everyone inland, it will simply be a pleasant day. With high pressure from New England in charge, dew points will fall into the dry 50s. Temperatures will start out generally 60 to 65 degrees, with 50s in the rural Pine Barrens.

High temperatures will then reach the low 80s inland, while those east of the Garden State Parkway will be in the mid-70s, cooler with that ocean breeze.

The evening will be nice for outdoor events or dinner outside, as long as you can navigate the coastal flooding. With a mainly clear sky, we’ll fall into the 70s and 60s.

Clouds will increase after midnight, which will limit how low we actually drop. Lows will wind up being seasonable for this time of year, with low 60s inland and upper 60s along the coast.

A trough, or area of low pressure, on the eastern side of the Appalachian Mountains will wage battle with dry high pressure to our east to determine how wet or dry the day is. High pressure will be the victor for most of the day. However, between 7 a.m. and noon, spotty showers will fall, bringing rain to a few of us.

Similar to Tuesday, morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun. High temperatures will be between 75 and 80 degrees.

High pressure will retreat Thursday night, and that will open the door for a series of rain-producing cold fronts to push through.

The first will be from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Here, a broken line of rain will push through. The most rain will be north of the White Horse Pike, closest to the parent low-pressure system. Still, only three hours, at most, of rain is expected during this time.

Friday morning looks to be dry, caught in between two cold fronts. Winds will pick up out of the southwest, which will pump in the heat and the moisture. This will fuel another line of showers, with some thunderstorms Friday afternoon. This looks to be a broken line again, so while clouds may darken in the distance, they may just stay in the distance.

High temperatures will sizzle around 90 degrees inland, feeling like 95. The coast will be a bit cooler, in the mid-80s.

Finally, our “Tomato Talk” episode of the Something in the Air podcast will be out Wednesday night. It’s all about Jersey and the types, planting and history of tomatoes. I was really excited for this to be our first podcast shot and recorded in the field, at Fred and Julie Akers’ greenhouse at their home in Atlantic County. Find the video at PressofAC.com and get the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

