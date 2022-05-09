Weather: Coastal flooding, breezy winds continue as storm stays nearby

For the shore folks, continued tidal flooding will mean cars will still have to be moved and roads closures may be possible. Gusty winds will be around as well, although not as intense as the weekend. Inland, you can just expect a breezy, dry day.

As it has been since Friday, we’ll still have low pressure located to our south and high pressure to our north. Between the two circulations, we get a northeast wind.

However, high pressure will win the battle Monday, kicking away the rains and wind that dominated the weekend. Rather, expect increasing sunshine as the day goes on as low pressure moves closer to Bermuda.

Winds will still be gusty. Expect sustained winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, highest at the shore. Even though our trees and infrastructure are weary form the wind, I doubt there will be much in the way of wind damage or power outages for the day.

It’ll be another chilly day for us. After starting out in the mid-40s everywhere, we will only rise into the mid- and upper 50s for highs. That’s more like late March than early May, making it feel like summer is so far away, when in reality, Memorial Day weekend is three weeks away.

Coastal flooding will be a concern during the afternoon. Expect minor flood stage flooding for most of the afternoon, the one to two hours surrounding high tide. Up to six inches of water on the roads will be expected. Lane closures will be likely on the roads that “usually” flood. Move your cars if you need to and don’t drive through the flood waters, as it can corrode your car.

The breeze continues into a partly cloudy Monday night. Similar to the past couple of nights, it’ll be cool, feeling more like fall than spring. We’ll slide into the 40s during the evening and stay in the 40s for overnight lows.

Tuesday will be the last breezy day of the storm. Expect northeast winds again 15 to 25 mph sustained and 30 to 40 mph with gusts. We’ll be even brighter than Monday. That’ll bump up our temperatures a bit. We’ll get back over 60 degrees for Mays Landing and the inland towns, while a trip down Route 40 to Atlantic City will mean highs in the 50s again.

Similar to Monday, coastal flooding will get us again during the afternoon. The northeast winds will continue to pile water onto the shore and prevent it from draining out. Thankfully, it’s only minor flood stage but will be a nuisance.

On Tuesday evening, we’ll fall back into the 40s. We’ll stay there again, with overnight lows generally in the mid-40s inland and upper 40s at the coast. Similar to high temperatures, this is chilly for us. Most early May nights don’t require a jacket to be comfortable.

The air pressure gradient between the low and high pressure will relax enough Wednesday to say that it won’t be a breezy day. Winds will still be from the northeast and spotty minor flood stage will be around during the high tide, which is roughly 4 p.m. on the ocean side.

High pressure will continue to flex its muscles, leading to plenty of crisp, dry air and sunshine. High temperatures will range from the mid-50s at the coast again, to the mid-60s in places like Ocean Acres and Woodbine to around 70 well inland, like Millville, where the chilly ocean air isn’t as warm.

The stormy low-pressure system will retrograde back west, pushes back to land by a ridge of upper level high pressure in the Atlantic Ocean. Thursday and Friday will be warmer, though cloudier days for us. Winds will turn to the south and we’ll be closer to the center of the low.

The low pressure will give a parting shot of showers and storms next Sunday. Then, after about nine days, the storm will be gone.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

