Weather: Clouds return Sunday, Halloween will look spooky but it's mostly dry

It’ll be a mostly cloudy but dry Sunday across the area, with seasonable temperatures. Trick-or-treaters on Halloween should be treated to a mostly dry day. However, patches of fog and mist will make it feel eerie out there. A warmup then follows.

We’ll start off with a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday. Temperatures will vary from the upper 30s in places like Hammonton to the low 50s by the time you drive all the way over Route 30 to Atlantic City.

High pressure will weaken slightly but remain to our northeast. To our southwest will be an approaching low-pressure system. Winds will continue to come from the northeast, and patchy coastal flooding will be present between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Take caution if you see water on the roads.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, spot on seasonable for this time of year. There’s actually warm air aloft, but northeast winds off the 50-something-degree ocean caps our temperatures.

Sunday evening will be cloudy but dry, with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. A gentle south wind will raise the floor on nighttime lows to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Then, we get to Halloween. We have tricks and treats for the forecast.

The first treat is that the morning and midday look to be dry. The second treat is that it’s a mild day. Highs will be in the upper 60s inland, with mid-60s at the coast. During the evening, we’ll only fall through the 60s.

Then, we have the tricks. Patchy fog and sprinkle will be likely for the afternoon and evening, during trick-or-treat time. Rain showers will develop after 8 p.m. All things considered, it’s a small trick. We’ve seen worse.

Low pressure will ride through Western Pennsylvania and Upstate New York Monday night into Tuesday. However, that high-pressure system we talked about earlier will be just offshore as a shell of itself.

That will prevent this from being a full soaker. However, spotty showers will be around from Monday night through Tuesday. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is likely. That will prevent drought in lower Cape May County from getting worse.

Following Tuesday, we’re in for a stretch more like late September than early November. Wednesday through Saturday will be partly sunny, at worst, with temperatures well above average.

High temperatures will be in the 70s inland Wednesday and Saturday, with upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

At the shore, we’ll be around 70 Wednesday (beach day?), with mid-60s Thursday through Saturday.

Overnight lows will generally be in the 50s, plenty comfortable enough to let the breeze roll in overnight. The Climate Prediction Center, a government agency based in Maryland, says it’s very likely these above average temperatures extend to Nov. 10 as well. It’s likely we will be drier than average, too.

Finally, we hope you’ve found the past week of videos, graphics and articles about Superstorm Sandy informative. This was the result of weeks (months in some cases) of preparation by our Press of Atlantic City team. Sandy, like the March 1962 nor’easter and the Great Atlantic Hurricane of 1944 before it, are defining, generational moments for the shore.