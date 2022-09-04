Weather: Clouds hang through Labor Day but actual rain sparse

The story through Labor Day will be high pressure that, while it does move away from us, will still keep its fingertips on the region. That will lead to a pair of mostly cloudy but mostly dry days. Tuesday should bring much needed widespread rain.

Sunday morning will start with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will start between 65 and 70 degrees for morning lows. Like Saturday, there will be some humidity in the air.

The humidity will build up, though, as a calm wind turns south and blows. That will bring a day more seasonable for mid-July. Highs will be in the upper 80s for Folsom and inland towns. Ventnor and the shore will be in the low 80s. It’ll be a good beach day or just a good day for being outside, with the sun not in your eyes the whole time.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and balmy. With water temperatures still well into the 70s and that south wind, it won’t cool off that much at night. We’ll slide into the 80s and 70s for the evening.

Overnight lows will range from 70 to 75 degrees. That’s about five degrees above average for this time of year.

With high pressure slipping away even more, we’re going to be fairly cloudy. Rain will be to our west and north. Places like Philadelphia and Newark will likely have rain at some point.

For us, it’s becoming more apparent that rain will fall more on Monday night than during the day. A daytime shower or storm cannot be ruled out. However, I expect most of us to be dry, especially if you’re in West Cape May or Fortescue. Highs will again be in the upper 80s inland, with low 80s at the shore. A fitting end for the last day of “summer.”

Between 9 and 11 p.m., steadier rain will enter the region. It will likely take until just before dawn Tuesday for rain to cover the whole region, though. The rain should be beneficial, with no severe weather expected. Overnight lows will again be about 70 to 75 degrees everywhere.

Easterly winds and rain will make Tuesday a great day to stay inside. For as dry as the summer has been — sixth driest in the state since records started in 1895 — we could use a gloomy day.

If you need a dry window of time, the morning will be it, as one- or two-hour breaks in the rain are likely. On Tuesday afternoon, those breaks should go away. Highs will be in the 70s for all.

With an east wind pulling moisture off the warm ocean and low pressure in Virginia, fairly nearby, flooding rain will be a concern on the roads. If you see flood water, turn around, don’t drown.

Rainfall totals will generally be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches from Monday night to Tuesday. However, a few spots should get over an inch, and that’s where the flooding would be.

Rain will end from north to south Tuesday evening. High pressure will work in and build sunshine for Wednesday. Inland highs will rebound to the low 80s, with the shore still in the 70s.

With east winds expected through Thursday, there may be minor stage coastal flooding midweek. Finally, looking way down the line, longer-range computer models are suggesting we’re in for summery weekends both next week and even the following weekend. So keep the pumpkin spice away for a bit and the bathing suits handy. Our great stretch of summer weekends should carry over deep into September.