Weather: Clouds hang through Labor Day but actual rain sparse

The story through Labor Day will be high pressure that, while it does move away from us, will still keep its fingertips on the region. That will lead to a pair of mostly cloudy but mostly dry days. Tuesday should bring much needed widespread rain.
Sunday morning will start with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will start between 65 and 70 degrees for morning lows. Like Saturday, there will be some humidity in the air.
The humidity will build up, though, as a calm wind turns south and blows. That will bring a day more seasonable for mid-July. Highs will be in the upper 80s for Folsom and inland towns. Ventnor and the shore will be in the low 80s. It’ll be a good beach day or just a good day for being outside, with the sun not in your eyes the whole time.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and balmy. With water temperatures still well into the 70s and that south wind, it won’t cool off that much at night. We’ll slide into the 80s and 70s for the evening.
Overnight lows will range from 70 to 75 degrees. That’s about five degrees above average for this time of year.
With high pressure slipping away even more, we’re going to be fairly cloudy. Rain will be to our west and north. Places like Philadelphia and Newark will likely have rain at some point.
For us, it’s becoming more apparent that rain will fall more on Monday night than during the day. A daytime shower or storm cannot be ruled out. However, I expect most of us to be dry, especially if you’re in West Cape May or Fortescue. Highs will again be in the upper 80s inland, with low 80s at the shore. A fitting end for the last day of “summer.”
Between 9 and 11 p.m., steadier rain will enter the region. It will likely take until just before dawn Tuesday for rain to cover the whole region, though. The rain should be beneficial, with no severe weather expected. Overnight lows will again be about 70 to 75 degrees everywhere.
Easterly winds and rain will make Tuesday a great day to stay inside. For as dry as the summer has been — sixth driest in the state since records started in 1895 — we could use a gloomy day.
If you need a dry window of time, the morning will be it, as one- or two-hour breaks in the rain are likely. On Tuesday afternoon, those breaks should go away. Highs will be in the 70s for all.
With an east wind pulling moisture off the warm ocean and low pressure in Virginia, fairly nearby, flooding rain will be a concern on the roads. If you see flood water, turn around, don’t drown.
Rainfall totals will generally be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches from Monday night to Tuesday. However, a few spots should get over an inch, and that’s where the flooding would be.
Rain will end from north to south Tuesday evening. High pressure will work in and build sunshine for Wednesday. Inland highs will rebound to the low 80s, with the shore still in the 70s.
With east winds expected through Thursday, there may be minor stage coastal flooding midweek. Finally, looking way down the line, longer-range computer models are suggesting we’re in for summery weekends both next week and even the following weekend. So keep the pumpkin spice away for a bit and the bathing suits handy. Our great stretch of summer weekends should carry over deep into September.
Danielle and Earl open back up hurricane season, here are the 2022 storm names
Click below to see the hurricane season forecast by Colorado State University
Colorado State University has updated their forecast for the 2022 hurricane season, showing a shift downward in the final expected totals.
18 named storms, tropical storms or hurricanes are now expanded. That's still above the 14.4 1991-2020 average and a downward move from the initial 19 forecast issued on April 7.
Of those 18, eight look to be hurricanes, with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater. That's one less than the initial outlook.
Half of those, four are expected to be major hurricanes, category three, four or five storms. That's the same as the initial forecast.
Colorado State also breaks down the season by risk to land from a tropical system. New Jersey has a 33% chance of a tropical storm being within 50 miles of land, with a 10% risk of a hurricane.
The initial outlook was slightly higher, at 35% and 11%, respectively.
The main reason for the downward shift in season projections is that sea surface temperatures in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean, roughly from 20 to 35 degrees north latitude (North Carolina is about 35 degrees north), are cooler than average.
Still, warm tropical waters and a lack of change of winds with height, wind shear, promote a more active than usual season.
Alex - Used
Alex was formerly known as Agatha as it strengthened in the Pacific Hurricane Basin. It then crossed over Central America and went into the Gulf of Mexico. However, it wouldn't be until it was east of Florida that it became the first named tropical storm of the year, passing near Bermuda on June 5-6.
Bonnie - Used
Bonnie formed near the east coast of Panama on July 1. Bonnie developed unusually south for a tropical system.
Colin - Used
Danielle - In progress
After a nearly two month hiatus, the hurricane season sprung back to life with Tropical Storm Danielle forming on Sept. 1. The most recent Atlantic season with at or less than 4 named storms by September 1st was 2014 according to Phillip Klotzback of Colorado State University.
Earl - In progress
Tropical storm Early formed late on Sept. 2.
Fiona
Gaston
Hermine
Ian
Julia
Karl
Lisa
Martin
Martin replaces Hurricane Matthew, which was retired by the WMO from the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Nicole
When is the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic?
Owen
Owen replaces Hurricane Otto, which was retired by the WMO after the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Paula
Shary
Tobias
Virginie
Walter
Here's the 2022 list in one graphic
If we get past Walter, here's the supplemental list of storm names
AccuWeather also predicts an above average hurricane season, they talked with us
Expect another above-average tropical season in the Atlantic Ocean and New Jersey will need to watch for a close call. 16 to 20 tropical storms, 6 to 8 of them hurricanes and 3 to 5 of them major hurricanes is expected. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has long-time AccuWeather tropical expert Dan Kottlowski on the podcast to talk about that, growing up in rural Indiana and his map splits of the Garden State.
