Weather: Climbing to around 60 by Thursday, strong winds possible Friday

60 degrees now looks possible for Thursday as winds at all levels of the atmosphere start to align from the south and southwest. Temperatures will be seasonable Wednesday as we get there. A cold front will bring rain and perhaps damaging winds Friday.

Clockwise-spinning high pressure will move from right over us offshore. Winds will turn to the south-southwest for the day and stiff. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts in the 30s.

That will bring a large jump in temperatures. We’ll start off around 20 degrees in Weymouth Township and the inland spots. Meanwhile, Atlantic City and the shore will be around 30 degrees. However, from there, we’ll get to near 50 for highs in most spots, with temperatures a bit cooler near the shore. Expect a good amount of sunshine, mostly in the morning.

Temperatures will fall a bit into Wednesday evening. However, with the southerly wind still blowing and more heat-trapping clouds moving in, we’ll actually warm to around 50 come Thursday morning. You’ll be able to give your heater a break.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy. However, given a little bit of a wind will still be blowing, I don’t see fog being too widespread. That should be enough to give us a boost to over 60 degrees for Manchester, Vineland and inland spots. The chilly ocean water will keep the shore towns in the mid-50s. Either way, it’s mild and with only a very spotty afternoon shower, you should have enough time for outdoor work or exercise.

However, that cold front will bring rain and the potential for damaging winds. Keep your devices charged, cut down tree limbs and secure loose objects.

The steady rain will fall for three to five hours between midnight and 10 a.m., later near the coast, earlier near the New Jersey Turnpike.

The rain will be on the heavier side but still will be between a half-inch and an inch. Therefore, not much in the way of flooding is expected.

Given the strong southerly winds from the Gulf of Mexico overnight, we’ll have the potential for an unusual February thunderstorm.

Speaking of strong southerly winds, sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph after midnight until the time the rain ends. About 2,500 feet above the surface, winds will be 60 to 70 mph. A heavy downpour or a thunderstorm would pull that down to the surface. It’s not a definite, but it is my concern.

Temperatures will remain steady overnight, in the 50s.

What goes up must come down, though, and that’ll happen as the cold front passes Friday morning. Temperatures will fall through the 50s, 40s and 30s. If you’re heading out in the morning, carry the winter gear.

We’ll get a clearing sky as winds turn to the northwest. They’ll diminish as the day goes on, so there won’t be much of a wind chill.

Winds should pick back up Saturday, as an Alberta Clipper — a cold, fast-moving low-pressure system — passes through New England. Gusts in the 40s will be likely during the day, putting power outages in the realm of possibility. Otherwise, it will be a dry day, with highs in the 40s.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

