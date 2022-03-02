Weather: Clearing out, warming up Wednesday, 70s possible next week

Tuesday’s gray sky will be a memory Wednesday as high pressure briefly builds in. We should escape dry from a cold frontal passage Thursday. Looking ahead, the weekend will be warmer but wetter, with 70s possible as we begin next week.

We’ll kick off Wednesday with decreasing cloud cover on a drying, northwest wind. A cold front passed overnight, which was a pretty dry front to begin with.

Despite the northwest wind, the sunshine will win control of the thermometer for the day, which will allow for temperatures to soar into the 50- to 55-degree range for highs. It’s possible the shore stays in the 40s during the afternoon, as a cooling sea breeze front pulls through.

Clouds will build in Wednesday night. Another cold front will pass as we near sunrise Thursday. This will have a little more moisture and power than the last cold front. We’ll be dry during the evening. Then, between 1 and 7 a.m., a rain shower will be possible. It’ll be mostly dry during this time.

Low temperatures will range from the mid-30s in Hammonton and inland areas to the upper 30s in Holgate and the shore.

Thursday will see clouds clear out after the morning commute. Winds will be stronger from the northwest during this time. With a mostly sunny sky, we should peak around 50 degrees for highs midday before slowly falling into the afternoon. We’ll then really drop overnight.

We’ll be in the 40s and 30s during the evening. With a mainly clear sky and cold air pushing in, lows will be around 20 inland. The moderating influence of the ocean will keep us in the mid-20s.

However, there will be rain to our south. If the clouds from that enter our region, you can add five degrees to these lows.

The brunt of the cold air will be overhead Friday as the jet stream, the river of air that separates two airmasses, will move over us. You’ll need the winter coat. High temperatures will only be around 40 degrees. However, if you hop in your car, you’ll likely notice that you won’t need the heat on during the day as the sun penetrates the vehicle.

Then we get to the weekend. Saturday will be a dry day, with some rain threatening Sunday.

A warm front will be approaching from the south Saturday. Winds should be from the southeast, which will get us to around 50 for highs, with a mostly cloudy sky.

As the warm front lifts, a few rain showers will be likely, which should occur Saturday night. Then we’ll get into the warm sector, which is typically dry.

With a strong southwest wind, highs will rocket into the 60s for Sunday inland. However, the coastline should have a sea breeze develop, keeping it in the 50s.

With another warm front moving west to east into New England, the warm sector will reinforce itself. We should remain dry. Get the shorts ready, as we should be in the 70s away from the coast.

Finally, we wrap up February 1.1 degrees above the new 1991-2020 climate average at Atlantic City International Airport and 2.2 degrees above at Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City. We remain on the drier side, with precipitation generally a half-inch to an inch below the average.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

