Weather: Chilly air, gusty winds, wildfire threat all in Thursday forecast

If winter year-round is your thing, it’s tough to get much better than this April 28. A breezy wind and cold air will put morning wind chills in the 20s. Keep the winter coats handy the next couple of mornings, too.

This chilly stretch, which began Wednesday and will last until Sunday, is courtesy of an upper-level trough of low pressure that will move from Ontario to New England and then sit just offshore for the next couple of days. Troughs of low pressure bring a thinner atmosphere, which holds less hot air than a thicker one.

It shows. Air temperatures will be 35 to 40 degrees to start the morning, roughly 10 degrees below average. However, factor in the northwest breeze and it’ll feel like the mid-20s just about everywhere. While this is unusual, it has happened this late in the year before. Happy one month away from Memorial Day weekend.

The wind will help prevent frost from forming at the ground, as it will mix that above-freezing 35-to-40 degree air to the ground level. So, good news for farmers there.

It’ll be a chilly day, despite the best efforts of the late April sun, which is just as strong as mid-August. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, and I might even be too high there. Factor in sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph, and you will need a jacket all day long. For reference, the record chilliest high temperature for the date at Atlantic City International Airport is 44 degrees.

The combination of sunshine, gusty winds and very dry air leads me to believe the risk for wildfire spread will be elevated. Please make sure not to burn outside.

Moving into the night, expect a repeat of Wednesday night. It will be clear, very cool but also breezy enough to prevent frost. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s. Overnight lows will range from the mid-30s inland to about 40 degrees at the coast. Heaters may be needed.

The winds will calm down a bit Friday. That will allow the bright, blue sky and the sun to work the ground, heating it up. High temperatures will be just above 60 degrees inland. The coast should be right near there, too, with the chilling easterly sea breeze pinned back by the brisk but not intense offshore wind. All in all, a pleasant way to wrap up the week.

Wildfire spread will be elevated as well. That sunshine will have sucked the rain from late Tuesday away. With a bit of a breeze and humidity levels low, it’ll be a day to limit your burning and protect the great people of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

If there is one night where frost is possible, it’ll be Friday night for those in the inland pinelands towns. Places like Mullica Township and Woodbine would be the places to watch for this. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-30s there. Protect your plants before wrapping up for the day Friday. Those outside the pinelands should be in the upper 30s, likely warm enough to prevent frost from forming. The shore will be in the mid-40s.

Saturday will largely be a continuation of Friday. More sunshine, more dry air and a small step up in temperatures. Inland spots will get to near seasonable levels, peaking in the mid-60s. Along the coast, a chilly sea breeze should form, holding you again to the 50s.

With winds of 5 to 10 mph, the wildfire threat should diminish.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

