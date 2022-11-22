Weather: Chill eases into Thanksgiving, but unsettled Black Friday weekend

After days feeling like a January chill, it’ll be a winter thaw of sorts as we go into Thanksgiving. Dry conditions will prevail through the holiday. However, two rain systems will pass through for the weekend.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning will vary inland. In Linwood and near the bays, expect it to be around 30 degrees. For Estell Manor and those in the rural Pine Barrens, it’ll be near 25 degrees. Brigantine and the shore will be in the mid-30s. Plenty of sunshine will prevail.

High pressure will be in store Tuesday and last all the way through Thanksgiving. Unlike the past few days, though, this high pressure will come from the south, not from the north.

So, temperatures will peak in the low to mid-50s, which is seasonable for this time of the year.

Tuesday evening temps will fall steadily under a clear sky and a light southwesterly wind. There’s no “blanket” over the surface to keep in the heat gained during the day.

Overnight, lows will likely be varied again. At the shore, lows will be around 40 degrees. Hop over the bridges and those near the Garden State Parkway will be around 32 degrees. Further inland, we likely wind up in the mid-20s.

Wednesday will nearly be a copy of Tuesday with sunshine, dry air and a light wind.

Looking across the country, weather shouldn’t be a factor during busy holiday travel. The only potential issues are gusty winds from Dallas up to Minneapolis and then a burst of snow and wind in Montana and Wyoming. But neither of these look particularly threatening.

Wednesday night will be the same as Tuesday night, too. Expect a seasonable fall night. Like many people, I might be hanging out with friends Wednesday night. Do so safely, but weather conditions will be fine.

Then, we get to Thanksgiving. You can’t ask for a much more typical holiday, weather-wise. High temperatures will be back in the 50s with a light wind. High pressure will fade away so sun will give way to clouds. However, it will be dry.

We then turn more unsettled over the weekend. I was never an early Black Friday shopper but if you’re one, we’ll get a good deal from the weather. The morning will be in the 40s with dry weather.

During the afternoon, a trough of lower pressure and a cold front will pass through, bringing showers. We’ll fine tune the timing as we get closer to the day. However, rain should start between 1 and 4 p.m. and be out of the area between 6 and 9 p.m. The rain will be light and scattered. Bring the rain gear if you’re out and about just to be safe.

Saturday will then be a very comfortable day. I even believe highs reach 60 degrees inland. However, as the holiday weekend wraps up a more powerful storm will pass. Wind and rain are likely for part of Sunday.

Finally, Atlantic City International Airport was one degree shy of the record low Monday, falling to 18 degrees. It’s the first time we hit the teens this fall. The average first low in the teens is Dec. 1, so we were a little ahead of schedule on this one.