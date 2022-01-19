Weather: Calm Wednesday before two snows Thursday, first half of weekend

Wednesday will not only be the calm before a pair of weather makers, but warmer, too. Temperatures will get to near 50. Rain will turn to accumulating snow Thursday, and then we await a nor’easter for the first part of the weekend.
We’ll quickly go through Wednesday. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s for Vineland and the inland towns and around 32 at the shore. A southwest wind will pick up during the day around a high-pressure system out to sea. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph with top gusts around 35 mph.
This southwest wind will pull in warm air, sending temperatures to around 50 degrees for highs. Early sun will give way to clouds.
Those clouds will thicken Wednesday night. To the west a cold front will be approaching. Temperatures will stay in the 40s for the evening, mild for the middle of winter.
Then, between 2 and 4 a.m., rain will begin in the region. The rain should be on the lighter side. The cold front will then cross around sunrise. Typically, the precipitation ends at this point, but not here. Moisture will remain. Therefore, we’re flipping to snow.
This should happen between 8 and 10 a.m., for part of the morning commute. Snow will be light to moderate and will stick to untreated roads. This will continue until between 2 and 4 p.m.
In general, expect a coating to an inch for those east of a line from Millville to Egg Harbor City to Manchester Township. To the west of there, 1 to 2 inches is likely. If there was to be a change, it would be up, not down. However, my forecast stands.
Following this will be breezy northwest winds that plummet temperatures into the teens for overnight lows. Wet areas will ice up and a flash freeze is possible, so be careful driving.
Friday morning will start in the low teens inland, upper teens at the coast. A visit from the polar vortex will keep highs in the upper 20s Friday, about 15 degrees below average for this time of year. We’ll have high clouds overhead as a low-pressure system moves northeast from the South Carolina coast.
That brings us to Friday night into Saturday. As mentioned in the previous column, this is not a question of whether there will be rain or snow. It would be snow; the question is will it be too dry to snow. High pressure in New England is very strong and will give us Chapstick-worthy air Friday.
I tend to believe this storm is going to be a low-impact event. I just can’t shake the fact that a lot of this moisture will be eaten up by the dry air. It’ll be a South Jersey special, with the far northern reaches of the state seeing nothing. However, a big snow like Jan. 3 doesn’t seem likely.
However, I’ll update you as we go. Wednesday will be a pivotal day for forecasting.
