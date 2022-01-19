Weather: Calm Wednesday before two snows Thursday, first half of weekend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In general, expect a coating to an inch for those east of a line from Millville to Egg Harbor City to Manchester Township. To the west of there, 1 to 2 inches is likely. If there was to be a change, it would be up, not down. However, my forecast stands.

Following this will be breezy northwest winds that plummet temperatures into the teens for overnight lows. Wet areas will ice up and a flash freeze is possible, so be careful driving.

Friday morning will start in the low teens inland, upper teens at the coast. A visit from the polar vortex will keep highs in the upper 20s Friday, about 15 degrees below average for this time of year. We’ll have high clouds overhead as a low-pressure system moves northeast from the South Carolina coast.

That brings us to Friday night into Saturday. As mentioned in the previous column, this is not a question of whether there will be rain or snow. It would be snow; the question is will it be too dry to snow. High pressure in New England is very strong and will give us Chapstick-worthy air Friday.