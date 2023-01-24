Weather: Calm Tuesday but another storm brings rain, possible thunder Wednesday

Tuesday will be the brief reprieve between Monday’s system and a stronger one Wednesday that should bring soaking rain, with a stiff wind and possibly more January thunder.

High pressure will pass through Tuesday. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine throughout the day as a result, and conditions will be spot-on for a late-January day.

Morning lows will be 25 to 30 inland. The coast will be around freezing. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Outdoor events and work will be fine.

We will stay mainly clear in the evening. The clouds will really build in overnight as the edge of the next storm system moves in.

Temperatures will fall to around 30 for Egg Harbor Township and inland by midnight and a couple of degrees warmer at the shore before they start creeping up around dawn.

For most of us, Wednesday morning will be dry. However, those of you in Ocean County, especially north of the Route 72 bridge between Stafford Township and Long Beach Island, may see a brief burst of snow between 9 a.m. and noon.

It won’t accumulate, but it will lower visibility.

The core of the precipitation will be rain that moves in between noon and 2 p.m. It’ll be a soaking rain most of the time until it ends between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday night.

There will be isolated areas of roadway flooding. Rainfall totals will be between a half-inch to an inch. That’s not much, but given the rain we just had, the ground will be saturated.

We could even get another January thunderstorm between 6 and 10 p.m. It would be the fourth time this month with thunder in the region.

There will be a stiff easterly wind during the afternoon and evening, sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph inland and up to 30 mph at the shore. The question is, how high do the wind gusts go?

It’s a boom-or-bust scenario, and a familiar one for us. Winds about 2,500 feet high will be up to 65 mph. However, it would take a thunderstorm to mix those winds and bring them down to the surface. If we do get a thunderstorm, power outages and wind damage will threaten.

Winds will be from the southeast, turning to the southwest after midnight. The winds shouldn’t be onshore long enough to cause tidal flooding, thankfully.

Temperatures will rise through the 40s during the day and peak at about 50 around midnight.

After the rain ends, temperature will slowly fall back into the 40s.

Thursday will be a gusty, dry day. Winds will be from the northwest, gusting into the 30s.

Expect morning sunshine with a few afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the 40s. They won’t budge that much all day long.