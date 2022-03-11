Weather: Calm Friday, wind-driven rain and snow Saturday

Friday will be the calm before the storm again this week, with a good amount of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Saturday still is on track to bring strong winds, rain and even a little bit of snow.

There will be areas of fog to contend with until about 7 a.m. Friday. With temperatures just below freezing inland, the potential for icy roads will exist, especially in the Pine Barrens. Otherwise, the shore should be fine, with morning lows in the mid-30s.

It does look like we’ll have more sun than I initially thought Friday. The high clouds from the approaching storm won’t come until overnight. So expect a mostly to partly sunny day. Highs will generally be 50 to 55 degrees.

Going into the evening, you’ll see the clouds build in. A southerly wind will likely mean that temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s before midnight. Then we’ll rise through the 40s as it becomes gusty by sunrise.

Then, the storm. As we’ve talked about for a few days, two cold fronts will merge with each other. A low-pressure system will then shoot northeastward up the front, passing up the Appalachian Mountains.

Rain will begin between 4 and 6 a.m. Saturday. Steady rain will then end between noon and 2 p.m. After that, a cold front passes. Winds will turn from the south to the northwest. Highs will be in the 50s midday but fall quickly into the 40s and 30s.

From there, the possibility of snow exists as wraparound moisture moves through on the back side of the storm. Computer models are mostly bullish on light to moderate snow from about 4 p.m. to just before midnight.

Typically, though, I know how this goes. Cold air will try to “catch up” to the rain, turning it to snow on a computer model. This rarely happens, and we saw the lack of snow play out in similar setups in recent months.

Rather, expect rain showers into the afternoon and evening. You’ll probably see snow inland for a time toward midnight, but if it does snow, it will only accumulate on grassy and colder surfaces. Temperatures will be in the 20s by midnight.

The biggest story will be the winds. Gusts will be in the 40s during the day. That’ll be enough to see twigs and small branches fly around, along with your lawn furniture.

Those winds will continue into Sunday. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts in the 40s. It’ll be a cold, northwest wind, which will keep highs only around 40 degrees. Wind chills will be mid-January-like, around 30 for most of the day, despite the strong March sun.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

