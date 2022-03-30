Weather: Brief wintry mix possible Wednesday; March may end with severe weather

March came in like a lamb and will try to go out like a lion. A brief bout of wintry mix is possible on an otherwise partly sunny and chilly Wednesday. We then warm up Thursday, but possibly at the expense of severe weather.

It’s good to be back with everyone after a few days away in New Orleans. I shivered getting off the plane in Newark on Monday, and we’ll all be shivering Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s in Mays Landing and the inland towns, with upper 20s in Long Beach Township and the shore. All of this is about 10 degrees below average.

We’ll have a mostly cloudy morning as a midlevel warm front waits to lift north across the area. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. it may sleet or snow. If you see it, it’ll be conversational snow, similar to what we saw Monday. It won’t accumulate.

After the front passes, winds will turn to the south. That will dry us out as we mix in warm and drier air from aloft. Highs will wind up reaching around 50 degrees. That’s still below average but not like the most recent stretch.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the evening under a mainly clear sky. However, heat-trapping clouds will greatly increase after midnight. Not only that, but the southerly winds likely mean temperatures will rebound back up to near 50 by the time dawn breaks Thursday morning. It’ll feel a little more like New Orleans.

Thursday will see a surface warm front struggle to lift north with a sweeping cold front kicking that to the Atlantic Ocean, with colder air filling in behind it.

The way I see Thursday going is like this: Surface fog will be along the coast. Elsewhere, it will be a mix of clouds and sun. That warm front, which brings sunshine and windy conditions once it passes, will struggle to lift through South Jersey. Let’s say it gets as far as the Atlantic City Expressway.

South of the expressway, your afternoon will be mostly sunny and windy from the southwest. Highs will get well into the 60s, if not 70 degrees.

North of there, it will still be cloudy or foggy. Winds will be light out of the east, and temperatures will be in the 50s.

Where it is warm and breezy, the potential for thunderstorms and severe weather will exist, amped up by the juicy, sunnier conditions. Between 6 and 11 p.m., this could occur.

The biggest threat will be damaging winds. Power outages, downed large tree branches or small trees will be possible with strong winds.

It’s not a definite, but it’s something to watch for. If we wind up dry, or without severe weather, a round of rain looks likely after midnight with a cold front pushing through. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s come sunrise Friday.

Expect some showers Friday. Rain from overnight will end by the morning rush. Then, we’ll be mostly cloudy. Isolated showers will be around at any point after noon until the sun sets. I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans unless you definitely need it to be dry (paving comes to mind).

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s, likely falling during the afternoon.

