Weather: Breezy, cooler, drier weather Tuesday as mostly pleasant stretch awaits

The rain, humid air and storms are gone. In their place will be a two-day stretch of comfortable, drier weather, with a bit of a breeze Tuesday. The next shot of rain will come late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A west-to-northwest wind around 15 to 20 mph sustained will blow throughout the day. Gusts will be in the 30s. Compared to what we’ve seen in May, this is nothing.

Temperatures will rise from the 50s into the 70s as the day goes on. The shore and inland towns shouldn’t be too far apart, temperature-wise. Expect low 70s at the beaches, with mid-70s inland. With dew points in the “dry” 40s, the breezy weather and the sun, there will be an elevated risk for wildfire spread. Other than that, conditions will be great for most outdoor activities.

The evening will see temperatures slide through the 70s into the 60s. It’ll be a great night to leave the windows open if the pollen doesn’t get to you. Expect lows in the low 50s just about everywhere.

Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler as the core of the “cold” air from Monday night’s frontal passage comes to fruition. All this will mean, though, is another pleasant day. Winds will be from the northwest at about 10 mph, which should lower the wildfire threat. Highs will be in the upper 60s in Wildwood Crest and the shore, with low 70s in Estell Manor and inland towns. There will be a good amount of sunshine.

Clouds will build late in the day into the night. A warm front will near the area, which will turn winds to the southeast and pick up moisture. If you have evening plans, you’re all good. From about 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, scattered rain showers will pass. Rainfall totals will be light, under 0.10 inches for the most part. Some will even be completely dry. Lows will be in the 50- to 55-degree range.

After the rain shower threat exits Thursday, the sun will come out. Temperatures will generally sit on either side of 70, seasonable for this time of the year.

But we’ll rocket up the thermometer Friday and Saturday. Inland highs will be in the upper 70s Friday and the upper 80s Saturday, with humidity. Sunday should be in the upper 70s again. What a change of events, right? It’s like Mother Nature wants to make up for lost time earlier in the month.

So pool plans, BBQ plans and even beach plans are looking good. Coastal highs will be in the 70s during this time.

The reason for this will be thanks to a Bermuda high pressure that will pump in southerly winds. A month from now, this would bring hazy, hot and humid conditions. For this weekend, we’re not quite there, at least for the whole weekend.

Contact Joe Martucci:

