Weather: Breezy and bright Sunday kicks off coldest stretch of the season

Northwest winds will continue to pour chilly air into the region, making Sunday a day for the winter coat as well as the scarf and gloves.
Temperatures will remain below average to start the week, but we’ll have a mild finish.
Temperatures Sunday morning won’t be all that unusual for early December. On the mainland, we’ll sit right around 30 degrees. At the shore, we’ll be in the mid-30s.
With a breezy northwest wind blowing, it’s mixing out the milder air near the shore.
Usually, our differences between the shore and mainland low are bigger than this.
Speaking of the wind, it will put wind chills at 20 to 25 degrees to start the day. That’s likely the coldest wind chill we have seen this season. Bundle up if you’ll be outside for more than a few minutes.
Even during the day, a northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph will keep the wind chills around during the day. Air temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s, but it will feel like the mid-30s in the wind, even with mostly sunny skies.
As we go into the evening, the winds will lighten up. Between the clear sky, light winds and low dew points, temperatures will be able to fall quickly, called radiational cooling. So expect 30s for the evening.
Overnight, we’ll drop into the low 20s for much of the mainland, the coldest night of the season. Towns on the mainland near the bays, like Somers Point, will be in the mid-20s, with around 32 at the shore.
Monday will have the same amount of sunshine and air temperatures as Sunday. However, without the winds, it won’t be all that uncomfortable. High temperatures will sit just shy of 45 on gentle, northerly breezes.
Monday night will be just like Sunday night: 30s during the evening. Lows will be in the low to mid-20s on the mainland. Water temperatures in the 40s will keep the shore around 30 degrees.
We should be safe from a coastal low that will go off the Georgia coast and then turn northeast.
The storm’s too far south to give us any precipitation on that northeast turn. Winds will be from the north, which will continue to keep us a few degrees below average. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
You’ll sometimes hear during the winter that it’s “too cold to snow.” There’s some truth to that, as cold air can’t hold less moisture than warm air.
However, we’ve snowed in the teens before. What that phrase is really referring to is that the jet stream, which can be seen as the storm track, will be in the Deep South.
The jet stream also separates the cold air to the north and the warm air to the south. So, in this setup, the jet stream will be to our south and the storm track is to our south. Cold air will pour in from the north, and even though it will be above freezing, it’s the same concept as being “too cold to snow.”
