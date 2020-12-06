Weather: Breezy and bright Sunday kicks off coldest stretch of the season

Overnight, we’ll drop into the low 20s for much of the mainland, the coldest night of the season. Towns on the mainland near the bays, like Somers Point, will be in the mid-20s, with around 32 at the shore.

Monday will have the same amount of sunshine and air temperatures as Sunday. However, without the winds, it won’t be all that uncomfortable. High temperatures will sit just shy of 45 on gentle, northerly breezes.

Monday night will be just like Sunday night: 30s during the evening. Lows will be in the low to mid-20s on the mainland. Water temperatures in the 40s will keep the shore around 30 degrees.

We should be safe from a coastal low that will go off the Georgia coast and then turn northeast.

The storm’s too far south to give us any precipitation on that northeast turn. Winds will be from the north, which will continue to keep us a few degrees below average. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

You’ll sometimes hear during the winter that it’s “too cold to snow.” There’s some truth to that, as cold air can’t hold less moisture than warm air.

However, we’ve snowed in the teens before. What that phrase is really referring to is that the jet stream, which can be seen as the storm track, will be in the Deep South.