Weather: "Boom or bust" severe weather scenario Tuesday, comfy weekend ahead

On the heels of a mostly dry, mostly comfortable, Fourth of July weekend comes a humid and potentially stormy Tuesday. In particular, we have to track a cluster of severe thunderstorms out of the Great Lakes.

One, even two clusters of intense thunderstorms known as “mesoscale convective systems” will have shot out of the Great Lakes late Monday into early Tuesday. These will be steered by the jet stream, the river of air roughly 30,000 feet high that separates colder and warmer air masses.

These two systems will pack damaging winds and large hail as they exit through the Great Lakes states.

The jet stream will generally take the systems “our way.” However, that could be New Jersey, or it could mean Virginia.

Here’s the good news. If it comes, it won’t reach us until at least 6 p.m. It will remain a threat until dawn Wednesday. At most, three hours of the night will be wet.

More good news is that I don’t expect widespread severe weather, even if it comes. Between being under high pressure for most of the day and the overnight timing, there won’t be too much juice in the atmosphere. Expect isolated wind and hail damage if it passes, along with a few heavy downpours.

Regardless, if you extended the Fourth of July holiday into Tuesday or are returning back to work, outdoor projects or time on the water is largely good during the daytime. Morning temperatures will start off in the 60s. Afternoon highs will get up to the upper 80s inland, while the shore will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be from the southeast, though an afternoon cooling sea breeze will develop right off the coast.

By Wednesday, we’ll see the cold front slowly move south off Cape May County. Similar to Saturday, early clouds will give way to sunshine. It’ll go from downright muggy to a little less humid. A shower or storm is not ruled out at any point south of the White Horse Pike but by and large, it’ll be a dry day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s inland, with near 80 degrees at the shore.

Wednesday night will be a seasonable one. We’ll fall into the 80s and 70s during the evening. Patchy fog will develop from about midnight onward as the air temperature and dew points meet. Overnight lows will be 65 to 70 degrees.

High pressure will poke in from New England during the morning. However, it’ll move away as the day goes on.

Patchy fog will be around for most of the day as southeast winds blow. It’ll get sticky again and clouds will build in with the fog. Despite the bleak look, outdoor activities and events will be OK. For Avalon and the shore, highs will be in the mid-70s. Places like Somers Point, along the Garden State Parkway corridor, will be in the low 80s. Once you get to Folsom or Upper Deerfield, you’ll be in the upper 80s.

Eventually, rain will work in as a weak area of low pressure passes. The window for rain will open at 8 p.m. It’ll be around for the night. It’ll end around 8 a.m. Friday. Given the hit or miss nature of this event, the day won’t be a washout. Rainfall totals will be between 0.10 to 0.25 inches of rain. We do need the rain, as southeastern New Jersey is in a pre-drought stage known as “abnormally dry” conditions.

A look ahead to next weekend looks to be another September-like weekend as Canadian high pressure moves in. Dew points will be low, sun plentiful and temperatures comfortable.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

