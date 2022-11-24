Weather: Black Friday shoppers to get caught in some rain, bigger storm Sunday

It’s not a good deal, but rain will fall for much of Black Friday. Friday night into Saturday night will be dry and seasonable. Then, a bigger storm will come Sunday as we round out the holiday weekend.

Early morning Black Friday shoppers will have it dry. However, as they say, “if you snooze, you lose.” So if you’re sleeping in, hoping to get out and shop later at Tanger Outlets The Walk or in Smithville, you’ll need the rain gear.

Rain will begin between 8 and 10 a.m. across the region and will be steady through about noon. Then we’ll see spotty showers, ending between 1 and 3 p.m.

The rain that falls will be light, so I see no flooding issues. Between 0.05 and 0.25 inches of needed rain will fall.

Morning lows will be 40 to 45 degrees, with a damp feel in the air on a southwest wind. High temperatures will be in the mid- to perhaps upper 50s again, which is about seasonable for this time of year.

If you’re going to the Sea Isle City holiday parade, the Avalon holiday parade or any other evening parades, the weather will clear out just in time.

The evening will be dry, with a clearing sky. The only downside will be the winds on the back side of the rain as the cold front passes. Sustained winds will be 15-20 mph, highest at the shore, through the night. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s quickly in the first few hours after sunset. Wind chills will be in the 30s as they fall, so it’ll certainty feel like the holiday season.

Overnight, low temperatures will be in the mid-30s for Galloway Township and inland towns, with Atlantic City and the shore around 40 degrees.

Saturday will join Thursday as a dry day with slowly increasing clouds and seasonable temperatures. Highs will be going for the mid-50s here with a lighter northwest wind. Get out and enjoy if you can. It’ll be a good day to put up the holiday lights or do the shopping you didn’t do Friday.

Saturday night will be fairly comfortable if you’re heading out to see family and friends. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s. Overnight lows should be 40 to 45 degrees.

We then get to Sunday. A low-pressure system will move from Arkansas into western Pennsylvania. On Sunday night, that low will make a cut east and head out over Long Island.

For us, that will mean a near washout during the daytime hours, with heavier rain and strong winds. I’ll firm up the details in the next column. However, at this time, rain looks to form between 9 a.m. and noon. It’ll then exit between 7 and 10 p.m.

A quarter- to a half-inch of rain will fall. Still, no roadway flooding issues.

Winds will gust from the southwest, with peak speeds of 35 (inland) to 45 (shore) mph. Most of the day will be lower than that.

High temperatures should touch 60 degrees inland. The relatively chillier ocean should keep the beaches in the upper 50s. Both are mild, though.

After the rain ends, winds will turn to the west and northwest. It’ll be breezy into Monday.

Also, I hope you, your friends and your family had a wonderful Thanksgiving. Happy Black Friday shopping, too.