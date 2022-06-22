Weather: Band of rain misses NJ for most of breezy Wednesday, wetter Thursday

We’re walking a tight rope between a band of heavy rain to our east and a dry day. However, we will have many rain-free hours Wednesday. It will be wetter Wednesday night into Thursday morning, though. Highs will be cool, in the 70s.

We’re squeezed in between a warm front to our west and an area of low pressure, cut off from the main flow of the atmosphere, to the east. Western Maryland and Virginia will sizzle well into the 80s, if not 90s. Meanwhile, we’ll be starting out around 60 degrees, only rising to around 70 for the day.

That’s because winds will be from the southeast on the eastern side of the warm front. With water temperatures in the low 60s and a cloudy sky, there’s not much room for air temperatures to rise.

Focus your beach plans and outdoor work on the morning and midday. After 2 p.m., rain will work in from the northeast. Timing out the rain for each location will be fickle, due to how confined this band of rain is. However, by 6 p.m., most places will have had some rain.

The driest places Wednesday will be in towns like Folsom and Upper Deerfield Township, well away from the coast. Expect a mostly dry day there.

Overnight, rain will be more widespread. That’s because the cutoff low will retrograde west, pushing that rain inland. At the same time, a cold front will attack us from the northwest, bringing a line of showers and storms.

The combination of the two means a fairly wet night. Areas of roadway flooding are likely. Temperatures will fall through the 60s during the evening and overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s, with that maritime feel around.

Winds will turn to the east for Thursday but will slacken. It won’t be a great day to be in the water, but it won’t be a washout, either.

An area of surface low pressure will crawl off the Delaware coast, moving to the northeast. Rain showers will be around through 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the driest areas in Cape May County, where rainfall the past 30 days is 1.2 inches below average.

After that, we’ll get a few peeks of sunshine on an otherwise gloomy summer day. Highs will be in the low 70s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Thursday evening will see high pressure work in, which will clear us out. It’ll be a good night to leave the windows open. The evening will be in the 70s and 60s with winds turning to the north.

As we get to Friday morning, lows will be around 60 to kick off the day.

We’ll have to watch for coastal flooding Friday. If anything, it’s minor flood stage. That’s thanks to the quarter moon, which brings astronomically lower tides and can negate the effects of the onshore wind.

Otherwise, it’ll be a great day to end the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will get into the seasonable low 80s for Ocean Acres in Stafford Township and inland places. Surf City and the shore will top out in the mid-70s.

We’ll need another day to confirm this, but that closed low-pressure system might actually get out in time for the weekend. Outdoor plans are trending toward being rain-free. I went optimistic for the forecast here, with 85 to 90 degrees inland and around 80 at the beaches, good for the Atlantic City Seafood and Music Festival.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

