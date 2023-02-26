After a cold and snowy Saturday, we’ll be back to the 50s Sunday with some sunshine. Monday will be mostly dry. However, rain and wind will rumble through at night. A nor’easter is possible later in the week.

Temperatures will start around 32 degrees Sunday morning with patchy fog. Be careful driving, walking or biking through 9 a.m. The fog will burn off after that.

Then, we’ll have a good amount of sunshine Sunday. It’ll be a nice day to be out and about. High temperatures will get to around 50 degrees as a gentle south wind blows.

The evening will be mainly clear. Temperatures will fall through the 40s and 30s through midnight. Monday morning lows will range from the upper 20s in Corbin City and inland towns to the mid-30s in Longport and the shore.

My thoughts haven’t changed much for Monday and the impending storm. Outdoor work or plans will be fine. It’ll be a dry day, just with thickening clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

The one change is to push back the start time of the rain to between 5 and 8 p.m. As the rain starts to fall, winds will pick up from the southeast.

Sustained winds will be up to 20 mph inland and 30 mph at the shore. Higher gusts may bring wind damage or spotty power outages east of the Garden State Parkway.

Rain will be steady for much of the night. Steady rain will give way to a few showers between 1 and 3 a.m. Winds will then turn to the east and then north as they weaken. Expect the most showers in Ocean County, but by sunrise, all will be dry.

Tuesday morning lows will be around 40 degrees.

Tuesday then should be a mild, partly sunny day as we wrap up February. Temperatures will be a little milder than average, with highs 50 to 55 degrees.

March will come in like a lamb Wednesday. It’ll be plenty sunny and warm us up to the low to mid-50s. If you like the warmth, this day may “overperform” the forecast temperatures. I’ll update if necessary.

Friday into Saturday will be interesting. Arctic high pressure will be to our north. A low-pressure system will be somewhere in New England or the Mid-Atlantic.

It’s too early to say how the two will tango. However, anything from warm, windy and wet to a classic nor’easter with rain and snow is possible.

Looking way down the road, it does look like winter will tighten its grip in March. The polar vortex, the swirling area of low pressure in the stratosphere, will influence our weather.

Average high temperatures climb from the upper 40s to upper 50s, and lows go from the upper 20s to upper 30s. So cold shots won’t bring us deep, arctic chill. However, if you line up that cold with a storm, snow could fall.