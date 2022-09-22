Weather: Autumn equinox brings warmth, rain Thursday, 60s on Friday

The autumn equinox will arrive Thursday night, and we’ll use every last minute of summer before then. Highs around 80, thunderstorms and showers will be around at times. However, a big blast of fall air is still on track for Friday.

A cold front, loaded with cool, crisp fall air behind it with a high-pressure system, will be racing toward us Thursday. It will likely pass midday. That will flip winds from the south to the northwest and pick up as they change. Sustained winds should be 15 to 20 mph during the afternoon, with gusts 25 to 30 mph.

More often than not, rain falls ahead of a cold front. Not this time, though. This will be an “anafront,” where rain falls on or behind the cold front. Typically, in a cold front situation here, the rains fall when winds are southerly, not northwesterly, as will be the case Thursday.

All of this is to say that the window for rain will be between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. It won’t rain the entire time, but one (far inland) to three (shore) hours of rain are likely. If your outdoor work or plans are flexible, you should be able to get a good window of dry time.

It does look now like most everywhere will see rain, which is good news for our drought situation.

Morning temperatures will start out quite balmy for late September, around 70 degrees. We’ll then rise to around 80 late morning. We’ll fall into the 70s as the front passes, perhaps rising a bit before sunset.

The evening will be partly cloudy and increasingly crisp. The autumn equinox, when the sun’s rays shine directly over the equator, will be at 9:03 p.m. It’ll certainly feel like fall then. We should be in the 60s and 50s with the wind still blowing.

Friday morning lows will be a sharp contrast from recent reality, though fairly seasonable. We’ll start around 50 in Galloway Township, while Ventnor and the shore will be in the low 50s.

The cold air moving in behind the front, as well as the northwest wind, will make Friday a true fall day.

High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s inland and at the shore. That’s typical for the middle part of October. Sunshine will mix with clouds, typical as cold air rushes in.

Friday evening will be clear, crisp and breezy still, though the wind will be diminishing. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s and 50s.

Overnight, the winds will lower. That will allow for more rapid cooling. By the time the sun rises Saturday morning, we’ll be around 40 in the Pine Barrens, mid-40s in other inland towns and upper 40s along the coast.

A large, fast-moving high-pressure system will then be here just in time for the weekend. Winds will be gentle from the north Saturday and flip to the south Sunday, warming us up.

Saturday will get to the low 70s for highs, even at the coast, as the sea breeze fails to develop. Sunshine will be plentiful.

Sunday will be a great day to lay by the pool, bay or beach. Highs will rise to between 75 and 80 degrees. Morning sun will give way to clouds. Our next rain maker will likely come Sunday night into Monday.

Finally, Hurricane Fiona will make the ocean rough and dangerous through at least Saturday. Wave heights of 4 to 5 feet and a wave period of 11 to 15 seconds are a recipe for problems on the ocean. Please take care if you’re thinking of boating or swimming.