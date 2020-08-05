Joe August 5
JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

Meteorologist Joe Martucci is outside of The Press' Headquarters in Pleasantville on a seasonable summer night. That being said, it'll still be uncomfortable to sleep in for those without power overnight. Turning toward the rest of the week, Joe said rain risks will enter the picture.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Diagnosing a heat-related illness

Load comments