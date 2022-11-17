Weather: At least five days of 40s, below freezing nights start Thursday in NJ

We had a taste of wintry air earlier this week. However, in the wake of our midweek coastal storm comes an unusually early stretch of true wintertime temperatures. You’re going to want a jacket and gloves all day long if you’re outside for a while.

This could change, but otherwise, we’re looking to go the next seven nights with morning lows at or below freezing inland. At Atlantic City International Airport, the last time we went at least this long below 32 degrees this early in the season was Nov. 17-23, 2001.

Furthermore, six of those mornings should be below 30 degrees. The last time we did that this early was November 2008.

Along the shore, low temperatures Friday through Monday should be at or below freezing as well (Thursday morning will start in the mid-30s). That four-morning cold stretch would be the longest this early in the fall since Nov. 14-17, 1996, at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City.

Colder air at all levels of the atmosphere is responsible for this unusually chilly blast.

After the coastal storm left us Wednesday morning, a cold front along the surface ushered in a Canadian high pressure. Higher in the atmosphere, and the colder side of a lower pressure trough worked itself into the area. This trough is only a piece of a much larger counterclockwise-spinning low-pressure system centered on Hudson Bay, Canada. That’s about 1,000 miles north of us.

Highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the mid- to upper-40s. Morning lows will be in the 25- to 30-degree range for Buena and inland towns. The shore will flirt with the freezing mark. We could have our first freeze of the season here.

The coldest-feeling day will be Thursday. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph will make it feel like the 30s for much of the day.

On Saturday, another cold front will pass at the surface and a new Canadian high-pressure system will bring in a fresh batch of wintry air. Aloft, another trough of low pressure will pass Sunday, putting us on the colder side of it again.

Highs Sunday will be below average, feeling more like January then mid-November. We’ll struggle to reach 40 degrees, even with sunshine. It’ll feel like it is below-freezing all day long, with a stiff northwest wind. Lows will even get into the teens in the rural Pine Barrens Monday morning.

Monday will recover but still only be in the mid-40s. Average highs are in the mid-50s.

By Tuesday, we’ll be under the influence of a ridge of high pressure from the south aloft. That will warm us up for Tuesday, going into Thanksgiving. Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 50s, though lows will still be below freezing inland. No weather-cause travel delays are expected on the roads or airports in South Jersey and throughout the Northeast.

An early look at the holiday and Black Friday shows a milder though perhaps wetter pattern. I’ll be tracking it closely.