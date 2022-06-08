Weather: At least 80% dry Wednesday, flooding rains possible Thursday

Wednesday will be a pain, weather-wise. While it will be mostly dry, it’s tough to say exactly when those dry windows of time will be. Thursday will bring a solid period of rain, with flooding possible.

The reason for this fairly rain-free but never out-of-the-woods day is because a cold front will crawl away from the shore Wednesday. The front is essentially the spark needed to produce showers and thunderstorms. So as long as that’s near and we’re still a bit humid, rain can fall at any point.

That said, I can offer a few more details. First, I’d say on average, 80% of your day will be dry in Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties.

Secondly, the rain is most likely to fall before 8 a.m., when the rain that began Tuesday evening will push out, and then from 4 to 8 p.m., when a shower or storm may spark up between the unstable heating of the sun, moisture around and the cold front.

Any afternoon activity will be slow moving, so rain will add up if it’s over you. However, it’ll just be in isolated areas.

Otherwise, expect early clouds to give way to a mix of afternoon sun and clouds. Morning lows will start between 65 and 70 degrees, above average for this time of year. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-80s inland. The shore will have a south wind, which is a sea breeze for us. Expect mid-70s there.

We’ll get a dry pocket of weather between 8 p.m. and midnight, perfect for any evening plans as temperatures slide through the 70s. It’ll be muggy, and probably buggy, too.

Then, we’ll get steadier rain to move in around midnight. An organized low-pressure system will move from Ohio into Upstate New York overnight.

Winds will pick up from the southwest, tapping into a semi-tropical airmass from the Deep South. That will load up the atmosphere with moisture, and in any thunderstorm, the potential for flooding rains will be there with 1-inch-per-hour rates.

The best likelihood for thunderstorms will be between 4 and 8 to 10 a.m. Damaging winds cannot be ruled out as the system sweeps through.

Winds will turn from the southwest to the northwest Thursday morning. It will be breezy, with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts in the 30s along the coast. Daytime highs will rise to the low 80s everywhere, due to a lack of a cooling sea breeze.

Cloud cover and dew points will drop throughout the day. A cloudy and stormy morning will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Dew points will fall from the muggy upper 60s to the dry upper 50s.

That will set us up for a very comfortable Thursday night. We’ll drop into the 70s and 60s under a mainly clear sky. Outdoor dining and an early start to the weekend look great.

As we go overnight, lows will be between 60 and 65 degrees. Winds will still be a tad breezy. In case the wind goes calm, though, expect inland lows to be near 50.

Friday will be the fully dry reprieve. Aided by low dew points and a strong June sun, it will feel similar to last weekend. High temperatures will get to around 80 in Deerfield Township and inland areas to the upper 70s in Ventnor, where I will be for part of Wednesday, and the shore.

The weekend still looks to be 50-50, with a Saturday coastal storm and a likely dry Sunday.

I am optimistic that Saturday won’t be a washout. However, temperatures barely budging above 70 degrees, an east wind and at least a few hours of rain will be in the cards. Minor stage coastal flooding is something to keep in mind, too.

Keep your outdoor plans for one more day. I’ll have the timing in the next column. However, have an indoor backup plan, or rain date, ready.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

