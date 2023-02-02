Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow Thursday morning? I don’t know.

What I do know is a few days of winter Friday and Saturday will bring sub-zero wind chills and below freezing temperatures. After that, it’ll be a long stretch of early spring weather.

January was milder than an average March, nearing all-time records South Jerseyans didn't need to go south for a mild escape from the cold last month.

No snow Thursday, unlike the coatings to an inch that we saw across the region Wednesday morning. However, it will feel like winter. Morning temperatures will be in the 20- to 25-degree range inland, to around 30 at the shoreline.

We should have sunshine filtered by high clouds at times during the day. With a southwest wind, we’ll manage to climb to around 40 degrees. That’s seasonable for this time of the year.

We’ll just hold onto the seasonable air for Thursday night, as an arctic cold front creeps closer. The evening will be in the 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Right before dawn, low temperatures will be in the upper 20s for Weymouth and inland towns, with near 32 degree readings for Atlantic City and the shore.

Then, the arctic front and a frigid shot of air that rolls through will rival the Christmas weekend we just had. Look for the cold front to pass during the Friday morning commute. Winds will blow out of the northwest, shooting down arctic air our way as it turns windy. The sunshine will do nothing to combat the temperatures.

In fact, high temperatures should be 32 to 35 degrees during the morning rush. Then, we’ll fall into the 20s and teens for the rest of the day. You’ll want to dress approximately if you’ll be away from your closet all day long. The morning chill will be milder than the evening.

Wind chills should feel like the teens for the afternoon and the single digits during the evening. Winds will blow 15 to 25 mph, with gusts in the 30s, highest at the shore.

Overnight, the combination of wind and lows in the low teens will make it feel like the negative single digits from Fortescue to Cape May to Long Beach Island. This will be nearly as cold as what we had Christmas Eve morning. This happens just a small handful of times a year.

Arctic high pressure will move through New England Saturday. That’ll keep sunshine and cold air in place. Highs will only reach the mid-20s. That’s well below average, though record cold high temperatures for the date are still in the teens.

By Saturday night, winds will turn to the southwest again. After an evening cooldown, we should rise overnight.

Finally, to come full circle, check out our Groundhog Day Across the Sky podcast with Meteorologist Joe Murgo at WTAJ-TV in Altoona, Pennsylvania wherever you get your podcasts. He’s been front and center at the Punxsutawney Phil stage since 2002.

He shares stories about what it’s been like to be feet away from Phil as he makes his weather prediction, his RV sleepover the night before Groundhog Day, and more.