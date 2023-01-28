Weather: Another warm January weekend, with just a few hours of rain

Saturday and Sunday will be another pair of January days that feel more like March.

Saturday will be the brighter of the two days, though Sunday will be mostly dry, save for a few hours at the end.

Saturday morning will start out at or above 32 degrees everywhere except those in the rural Pine Barrens, say in Eagleswood or Weymouth townships.

Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds on a warming, southwesterly wind. It’ll be a great day for an outdoor house project, a stroll on the boardwalk or pickleball.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s for Longport and the shore. Inland spots will be 50 to 55 degrees.

It’ll be clear during the evening but with clouds building back in overnight. This will likely mean that we do all of our cooling before midnight. We’ll bottom out at 35 to 40 degrees by then. For the rest of the night, we’ll stay steady around there. A gentle southwest wind will blow.

Sunday will be fine to be outside too. It won’t look the nicest and will get increasingly damp. However, we’ll be rain-free until showers move in between 4 and 6 p.m. And with highs similar to Saturday, it will be fairly mild.

Lincoln Financial Field will be about the same for the Philadelphia Eagles game against the San Francisco 49ers. Tailgating conditions will be dry and mild. However, bring the rain gear or the green poncho. Even if it’s dry when you walk into the stadium, there likely will be a shower for the second half.

Spotty rain showers will be around through 2 a.m. After that time, the only place I see rain potentially falling will be in Cape May County. This will because an area of rain to our south will slowly rise north as a mini coastal storm Sunday night and into Monday.

Thus, Monday’s forecast will feature showers in Cape May County. Everywhere else likely will be dry.

A slight shift in the track will make a difference, though, so check back in for more updates. Either way, highs will be at or around 50 degrees.

A weak storm system will pass on Tuesday. At least 80% of your day will be dry, with just a few rain showers.

What might be more important is that we’ll get a shift in the weather pattern. Northerly winds will blow in Tuesday around a chilly high-pressure system west of the storm. Highs will be 40 to 45 degrees, which is seasonable.

This will be the start of a chilly, even cold stretch that will last into the first full week of February. I still see an active pattern on the East Coast from Feb. 2-6.

Finally, a thank-you to the English Creek Men’s Club for having me speak in Somers Point on Friday morning. We had a nice time talking about the winter that wasn’t, so far, and a few predictions for the rest of the wintry season.