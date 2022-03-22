Weather: Another warm, dry day before 4 day rainier stretch comes

If you liked Monday, you’ll like Tuesday, as temperatures climb slightly with a healthy amount of sunshine. However, after that we’ll go into a prolonged stretch of unsettled weather Wednesday through Saturday. No day will be a washout as much needed rain comes.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will generally start off between 40 and 45 degrees. We’ll have a bright start to the day, just like Monday.

At the surface, high pressure will be moving toward Bermuda as winds turn more southerly around the clockwise spinning high-pressure system.

This will keep temperatures well above average, though clouds will move in during the afternoon with our next storm system. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. However, if it’s sunny, I bet inland spots will touch 70. Either way, it will be a great day to crack open the windows and enjoy early spring in the region.

Tuesday night will see thickening clouds, which will prevent more heat from escaping into space. So, we’ll fall into the 50s and 40s quickly during the evening. However, after about midnight, I don’t expect temperatures to fall much. We should bottom out in the low 40s for Galloway Township and inland towns. Meanwhile, Brigantine and the shore will be in the upper 40s.

Going into Wednesday, expect a cloudy day but one where outdoor work or exercise can be done for most of it. Rain won’t start until around 3 to 5 p.m., working from south to north across the area.

Winds will flip to the east on the northern side of an approaching warm front. That will cap our warming potential for the day, in addition to the clouds, given water temperatures in the mid-40s.

High temperatures will be between 50 to 55 degrees, coolest along the coast. It will be a raw, dreary kind of day and when that rain comes, it will really make it a day to be productive inside.

The rain Wednesday afternoon into evening will be fairly steady, especially north of the Atlantic City Expressway. After school plans could be canceled.

The warm front will lift north overnight. That will put an end to the steady rainfall by 1 a.m. or so. It will also flip winds to the south. Temperatures will dip in the evening and then rise into the 50s as the night goes on.

Thursday will then see the center of one low-pressure system move nearly overhead, with the cold front tailing south along it. Then, another wave of low pressure will ride up that front as it moves out to sea.

The combination of the two will lead to an unsettled day. Expect off and on showers until 2 to 4 p.m. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out as very warm air works into the mid-levels of the atmosphere.

You’ll be able to find enough time for a dog walk. After-school outdoor activities should be OK, as long as you’re OK with the wet ground. Total rainfall from this will be 0.40 to 0.80 inches, which is a good drink of water for us.

It’ll feel damp out there and even a bit humid. Highs will be between 60 to 65 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will then be twins, weather-wise. A piece of positive vorticity advection, or spin in the atmosphere that leads to rising air, could bring clouds or rain. One will pass Friday midday, and a stronger one will pass Saturday p.m.

Both will likely bring scattered rain showers Friday afternoon and then Saturday afternoon into the evening. This would bring a few brief, but heavier showers. It shouldn’t be a washout but bring the rain gear if you’ll be out for a longer period of time.

Highs will be on either side of 60 both days. The only difference between the two will be a strong west to northwest wind that will blow Friday.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

