Weather: Another mild, sunny day, but luck runs out on stormy St. Patrick's Day

Wednesday will follow in the footsteps of Tuesday with a mild, bright day. However, our luck will run dry for St. Patrick’s Day as a mini coastal storm impacts the area. The weekend will be mostly warm, with a wetter Saturday.

A Bermuda high-pressure system will remain our dominating weather feature Wednesday. In the summer, a “Bermuda high” would mean hazy, hot and humid conditions. In March, it means a mild, even warm day, with perfectly crisp conditions.

Temperatures will start out generally in the low 40s inland and the mid-40s at the coast, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Winds will be light and variable at first, allowing us to warm into the 50s quickly. However, winds will turn to the southeast. That’s an onshore wind, blowing the chilly ocean air onto part of the land.

Our warming will stop in the mid-50s along the shore. Around the Garden State Parkway corridor, expect low 60s. Mays Landing, Hammonton and Bridgeton, for example, will be in the upper 60s. Philadelphia will even top 70, far removed from the sea’s cooling effects. The mostly sunny sky will make it feel mild everywhere, though.

Wednesday night will be the transition into stormy weather as a low-pressure system moves from the Deep South into the Mid-Atlantic. It will kick the Bermuda high away, and clouds will come to play, thickening as the night goes on.

What this will likely do is drop temperatures into the mid 40s before midnight and then stay there as heat-trapping clouds move in.

Drizzle will develop after midnight. Then, between 4 and 6 a.m., rain will move in with the storm.

Rain will then be around all day long, not ending until 9 p.m. to midnight. That’s some bad luck for St. Patrick’s Day. But hey, at least it will feel more like the damp, cloudy springs Ireland gets. It is mostly cloudy to cloudy at least 60% of the time in March.

Now, within this, I don’t see a complete washout, though it’s trending wetter. After about 2 p.m., rain will be hit or miss. So if you were going to try to do something outside, you could be OK. Rainfall totals will be between 0.40 and 0.80 inches, and we do need the rain.

It still looks like winds, while onshore, will be fairly light. That means coastal flooding will not be an issue. So there is a small pot of gold at the end of the rainbow there.

Highs will be in the 50s and stay in the 50s most of the evening. Overnight lows will be 45 to 50 degrees.

The clouds will break after midnight, and by the time we start Friday, we will be partly sunny. Winds will turn to the southwest with time, which will bring another warm day. In fact, it should be just as warm Friday as it was Tuesday. That means upper 60s inland, with cooler but still above average upper 50s at the beaches.

Finally, the next episode of our Something in the Air podcast will be out Wednesday night. Scott Mazzella, author of the second edition of “Great Storms of the Jersey Shore,” will be on to talk about the March 1962 storm and how the shore’s development has changed with each major event. Visit PressofAC.com to view or listen.

