Weather: Another inland heat wave possible as widespread rain stays scares

A late summer inland heat wave could be coming, with three days of highs in the 90s possible.

On the beaches, there will be some sea breeze relief, including for the Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday. However, we still need the rain, which looks scarce.

A patch of warm air about 5,000 feet high, at the 850 millibar air pressure layer, will be overhead for the rest of the week. It’s the warm spot that may get us into heat wave territory.

I’ll start with the shore forecast for Wednesday, given the big event. You’re in for a wonderful day. I don’t see any issues for the pilots themselves. There could be fog until 9 a.m. for Atlantic City and the beaches. However, with a start time of 11:30 a.m., it’ll be plenty sunny for first flight.

Temperatures at the beaches will go up from the upper 60s when the sun rises. During the airshow and until about sunset, beach temperatures will be 80 to 85 degrees.

Throughout the day, winds will be light from the northwest, turning to the southeast at the shore during the afternoon. Wave heights will be low, as will the risk for rip currents.

Away from the planes and waves, it’ll be a hot day inland, but not humid. Winds will stay from the northwest throughout. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees. The heat index may actually be lower than the air temperature, given the low dew points.

Into the evening, we’ll slip into the 80s and 70s. It’ll be a wonderful time to be outside and soak up the waning days of summer. A mainly clear sky will take us through the night. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s inland to around 70 at the coast. All of this is seasonable.

Thursday will largely be the same as Wednesday. Winds will stay light with weak high pressure. The sunshine will stay, too.

Highs will flirt with 90 degrees in Egg Harbor Township and inland areas. Dew points will stay in the noticeable, but not humid, mid-60s. Meanwhile, at the coast, we’ll peak in the mid-80s midday before cooling off to around 80 on a southerly sea breeze. It’ll will be more humid along the water.

You’ll have another great evening Thursday. The 80s and 70s will be the story for the evening. As we go into the overnight hours, low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

An area of upper-level low pressure, a trough, will move through the Northeast on Friday. Winds will turn to the southwest. That should get us to around 90 degrees again inland but also raise dew points to the sticky 70-degree mark. Shore towns will be in the 80s.

It will also introduce a low risk of an afternoon thunderstorm. There’s a saying that dry breeds dry, and given the drought in parts of New Jersey, that could certainty hold true here.

If we don’t get rain Friday, isolated thunderstorms look likely for Saturday and Sunday. It’s not enough to cancel outdoor plans. However, when it rains, it could quite literally pour, similar to Monday.

Finally, we had our first 80-degree ocean temperature of the year in Atlantic City on Tuesday. After a July and early August marred by cold upwelling, I don’t think I’m going out on a limb by saying this change is quite nice.