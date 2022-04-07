Weather: Another inch of rain likely on soggy Thursday, weekend slowly dries out

Another gray day, even wetter than Wednesday, is on the way. Expect periods of rain for most of the day and perhaps a rumble of thunder, too. Friday and Saturday then both have rain chances but will be drier than the middle part of this week.

I don’t have much of a change in the forecast for Thursday compared to the past couple of columns. If you’re looking for dry time, before 9 a.m. will be it. Then, after 9 to 11 a.m., rain will work in from west to east across the area. Temperatures will start out in the 40s.

It will then rain for the rest of the day, ending between 8 and 10 p.m. There will be some dry time when we get to the p.m. commute and into the evening, but time for outdoor work or activities will be hard to come by. Rain won’t be as heavy as Wednesday, where we saw over 2 inches of rain near the Delaware Bayshore. However, about an inch of rain will continue to quell the drought south of the White horse Pike. Areas of roadway flooding are possible, and your lawns may be ponded up.

Those of you in Cumberland or Cape May county could even see a rumble of thunder as you will likely be south of the warm front. Also here, you’ll see temperatures in the low 60s. Elsewhere, we will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

Overnight, we’ll dry out a little as a northwesterly wind blows. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s, and that’s where we’ll settle. The cold front and warm front will be offshore thanks to a surface low-pressure system chugging through the area.

However, aloft, a low-pressure system remains. That will meander from the Great Lakes to about Maine and then out to sea throughout the course of the weekend. The result will be a weekend that is fairly cloudy though mostly dry. Temperatures will stay seasonable with a northwest flow aloft keeping cooler air around.

My thoughts remain the same for Friday and Saturday. Both mornings will be dry, and we’ll have a partly sunny sky. More clouds will roll in for the afternoon and evening, and then between 4 and 10 p.m. you may experience rain. Both days also bring the potential for small hail.

Anything planned for outdoors could wind up OK, especially Saturday, when I believe most of us will be dry. To play it safe though, move it earlier. High temperatures will generally be between 55 and 60 degrees, and overnight lows will hover somewhere around 40.

Sunday is trending drier though, and I’ll leave a shower out of the forecast for now. We’ll have a drying northwesterly wind at the surface, sustained 15 to 20 mph. Despite a piece of energy moving through the mid levels of the atmosphere, the drier air should win the day and keep us rain free.

Once that upper-level low-pressure system clears, temperatures will rise. I see plenty of inland 70s coming once we get to Tuesday.

Finally, we recapped drought, record cold and record warmth this March with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson on the Something in the Air podcast. You can watch it on our website or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

