Weather: Another frosty start Friday, and will large coastal storm get NJ?

We’ll continue the sweater weather Friday as the sun comes out. Going into the weekend, Saturday will be dry. I’m still tracking a near-miss storm for Sunday.

It’ll be another chilly morning in South Jersey. However, similar to Thursday, I believe most people will be above freezing for morning lows. Expect mid-30s west of the Garden State Parkway, outside of the Delaware Bayshore. For the bayshore and the Jersey Shore, expect lows to start in the low 40s. The National Weather Service did officially end the growing season for Ocean County.

Going into the day, we’ll see the cloud cover that hung overhead Thursday and Thursday night go away. We should be partly sunny for the afternoon as high temperatures again stay in the mid-50s, roughly five degrees below average.

During the morning high tide, between 8 and 10 a.m., minor stage coastal flooding will be around, thanks to the new moon and a northeast wind pushing water onshore. Move your cars if you need to, but only the usual areas will see flooding. Don’t drive through the flood water.