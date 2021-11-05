Weather: Another frosty start Friday, and will large coastal storm get NJ?

We’ll continue the sweater weather Friday as the sun comes out. Going into the weekend, Saturday will be dry. I’m still tracking a near-miss storm for Sunday.
It’ll be another chilly morning in South Jersey. However, similar to Thursday, I believe most people will be above freezing for morning lows. Expect mid-30s west of the Garden State Parkway, outside of the Delaware Bayshore. For the bayshore and the Jersey Shore, expect lows to start in the low 40s. The National Weather Service did officially end the growing season for Ocean County.
Going into the day, we’ll see the cloud cover that hung overhead Thursday and Thursday night go away. We should be partly sunny for the afternoon as high temperatures again stay in the mid-50s, roughly five degrees below average.
During the morning high tide, between 8 and 10 a.m., minor stage coastal flooding will be around, thanks to the new moon and a northeast wind pushing water onshore. Move your cars if you need to, but only the usual areas will see flooding. Don’t drive through the flood water.
High school football Friday night will slide through the 40s, football weather indeed, under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, we’ll dip back in to the 30s inland. I believe a few rural spots will hit 32 degrees, likely the same places that got to the freezing mark Wednesday morning. The rest of the inland towns will be in the mid-30s (like Cape May Court House), with the shore in the mid-40s.
Saturday will definitely be the better of the two weekend days. High pressure will remain in charge, hanging out near New York City. That will deliver a slight easterly wind to us. Coastal flooding will be around during the morning high tide, this time between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. We should still be in that nuisance flooding stage, though the waters will be a bit higher than Friday.
Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny day, with highs, yet again, in the mid-50s.
I still like my forecast of a near miss from a large coastal storm Sunday into Monday. It’ll be dull, cloudy and gloomy. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast Sunday, sustained around 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph. However, the rain should stay away, so outdoor events will be OK. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Of concern will be tidal flooding for the coastal communities. Moderate stage coastal flooding, like what we saw with last Friday’s p.m. high tide in many towns, will be likely. In moderate flood stage, blocks of flooding inland of the bays will be likely. Some roads will be impassable as well.
