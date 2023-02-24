For the third Friday in a row, we’ll have a breezy northwest wind with falling temperatures. Saturday will then be the coldest day of the week, again, with snow showers possible in spots. Sunday will then be brighter and milder.

Temperatures at sunrise Friday will be between the mid-40s and low 50s, warmest farthest south. Winds will have turned to the north already, with a cold front moving offshore.

This will tap into a bit of arctic air that will slip down from Canada. Given the fairly weak sun, and these chilly winds, I expect temperatures to peak around or above 50 degrees in the morning. Then we’ll slowly fall into the afternoon. Generally, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds.

Wind chills will be in the 30s for the afternoon with gusts getting to around 30 mph. By sunset, we’ll be sliding through the 30s.

As surface high pressure nears us, the air pressure gradient will slacken, weakening our wind. This will create extra downward force on our inland temperatures. Here, we’ll fall into the 20s. Saturday morning lows will be around 20 degrees.

At the coast, the moderate influence of the ocean will keep it milder. Lows will be in the upper 20s. That may sound cold given our recent weather. However, it’ll really just be seasonable for this time of year.

High pressure will stiff-arm a cold and snowy Alberta Clipper to the north of us. It’ll try to also keep a weak storm to our south. It’ll be close.

If anywhere, those south of Route 40 can see a snow or rain shower during the day. However, it’d be brief. North of there we will be too dry to precipitate.

That said, places like Ocean City, Maryland, and Dewey Beach, Delaware, should have precipitation. It’ll be knocking on our doorstep.

Otherwise, it will be a cloudy, chilly day. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s. That’ll be our coldest day since Feb. 4, over 20 days ago by then. It’ll be about 10 degrees below average.

Winds will turn to the south Saturday evening as the clockwise-moving high-pressure system moves offshore. It’ll be one of those nights where our overnight low temperatures will be before midnight. Then, we’ll rise up.

In this case, expect mid-20s for Buena and inland towns, with near 30 readings for Ventnor and the shore.

After midnight, we’ll rise to just around 32 degrees.

That’ll set us up for a milder Sunday on these southerly winds. Highs should hurdle above 50 degrees inland. We’ll catch some of the chillier ocean for the beaches, where highs will be in the upper 40s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on a fairly comfortable February day.

Monday is the next storm day for us. This looks to mainly be Monday night. Rain and stiff winds will be likely. Another winter thunderstorm can’t be ruled out either.

Finally, the warm Thursday made it into some but not all of our area. I understand you may be bummed out.

These setups are notoriously hard to forecast. We talked about why just miles can make the difference between who was in April air or February chill. It’ll be a learning moment for me as we go into the spring.