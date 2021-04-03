Weather: After snow showers Friday, feeling more like spring for Easter weekend

They say April showers bring May flowers. Well, it’ll be April snow showers that do the job, after Friday’s flurries. However, winter air will move further in the rearview mirror over the weekend as temperatures rise to around 60 for Easter.
Temperatures on Saturday morning will be a few degrees colder than Friday morning, when we sat around 30 on the mainland and 32 at the shore.
Our morning lows Saturday will range from the low 20s in the rural, sandy-soil areas of the Pine Barrens to mid-20s elsewhere on the mainland to near 30 at the shore. However, it’s half a dozen of one, six of the other when comparing the two nights. Wind chills made it feel like 20 to 25 degrees Friday morning. We won’t have much wind Saturday morning, so it’ll feel just like the air temperature.
High pressure will be the main story for the day, and that means lots of sunshine. The strong April sun will fight off the lingering cold as best as it can. Highs will be around 50, warmer than Friday, but nearly 10 degrees below average. As long as you dress appropriately, it will be a nice day to be out and about.
Clouds will increase Saturday night, as a weak disturbance just clips us on its journey from the Great Lakes into New England. No rain here, though. The clouds will just keep it milder. So upper 30s for mainland lows and low 40s for shore lows it will be.
As discussed the past couple of days, that weak system passing to our north had a low probability of bringing showers to those north of the White Horse Pike on Sunday. I feel good in saying now that will not happen. Rather, expect a partly to mostly cloudy morning, with plenty of afternoon sun. If you’re celebrating the holiday, Easter egg hunts and outdoor brunch will be good. A light layer over your Easter best will do, with highs sitting around 60.
The dry air will carry over into Monday. Expect plenty of blue sky and comfortable air. Everywhere should rise into the low to mid-60s, even at the coast. As warm air continues to erode the chill, rain showers should be around. At least half of your day will be dry, though.
Lastly, a note about the snow flurries. After a March of no snow, Earth tried to make up for it Friday. There were no measurable accumulations, and it was mainly confined to those south of Route 40. No, I did not have it in the forecast. I thought the air would be too dry to support even flurries. However, even record low dew points Friday couldn’t stop what will likely be our last gasp of wintry weather.