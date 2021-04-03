Weather: After snow showers Friday, feeling more like spring for Easter weekend

They say April showers bring May flowers. Well, it’ll be April snow showers that do the job, after Friday’s flurries. However, winter air will move further in the rearview mirror over the weekend as temperatures rise to around 60 for Easter.

Temperatures on Saturday morning will be a few degrees colder than Friday morning, when we sat around 30 on the mainland and 32 at the shore.

Our morning lows Saturday will range from the low 20s in the rural, sandy-soil areas of the Pine Barrens to mid-20s elsewhere on the mainland to near 30 at the shore. However, it’s half a dozen of one, six of the other when comparing the two nights. Wind chills made it feel like 20 to 25 degrees Friday morning. We won’t have much wind Saturday morning, so it’ll feel just like the air temperature.

High pressure will be the main story for the day, and that means lots of sunshine. The strong April sun will fight off the lingering cold as best as it can. Highs will be around 50, warmer than Friday, but nearly 10 degrees below average. As long as you dress appropriately, it will be a nice day to be out and about.

