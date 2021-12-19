 Skip to main content
Weather: A windier, chillier Sunday; close call with coastal storm midweek
Holiday shopping, which is increasingly becoming more last minute as Christmas and Kwanzaa approach, will be fine Sunday. Whether you’re driving around or walking around a holiday village for the day, just bring the coat and you’ll be fine.

That said, it will be a mostly cloudy day, especially in Cape May County and along the coast, where a low-pressure system will bring a rain shield as far north as Ocean City, Maryland. Temperatures will start out in the mid-40s.

Then, between the cloud cover and chilly northerly winds, we will rise only a few degrees. Highs should be in the upper 40s. So what you see in the morning is what you’ll get all day long.

Wind Gusts.png

During the evening, the clouds will clear and the winds will relax. That will create an environment for quick cooling. By midnight, we should be in the 20s inland, 32 at the coast. Lows will be below average for the first time since Dec. 9. Expect low 20s in Vineland and the inland towns. Meanwhile, Sea Isle City and the shore will be in the upper 20s.

That will lead us to a chilly Monday. The plentiful sunshine will do little to combat the surge of cooler air working in. Highs will be in the low 40s everywhere, just enough to make it really feel like the holidays in South Jersey.

The center of high pressure will slip to our south Monday night. Winds will still be light but flip from the north to the southwest, which will make the night more seasonable.

For your evening, prepare to be outside in the 30s. For overnight lows, expect upper 20s for the inland towns. Meanwhile, the coastline should stay above freezing.

Tuesday will largely follow in Monday’s footsteps with plentiful sunshine and light winds. However, temperatures will be a bit milder, sitting in the upper 40s. Overall, a quiet day here and good for air travel if you are doing so.

Wednesday and Thursday should be dry. A low-pressure storm will move off the Southeastern U.S. coast. From there it will make the typical northeast turn in the open water. High pressure will rush in from the Northern Plains to the Northeast, though, and it should do so in a manner that makes that storm system go more east than north, keeping us dry.

There will be breezy winds from the northeast Thursday. Coastal flooding cannot be ruled out, but of all of the onshore winds to get, northeast is the least favorable for flooding, as it only has so much water to draw from. Long Island is not all that far away.

So that brings us to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Christmas Eve will be partly sunny and seasonable. Church, parties and traveling all look good.

GDPS Christmas.png

Christmas Day gets interesting. An Alberta clipper — a cold, fast-moving low-pressure system — does look to pass through. This will bring some precipitation. If you’re looking for a white Christmas, I don’t have good news. More than likely, this will be rain showers, as we sit to the south of the low pressure, the warm side. However, if we do end up near or north of it, snow showers will be possible.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

