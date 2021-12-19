Weather: A windier, chillier Sunday; close call with coastal storm midweek

The center of high pressure will slip to our south Monday night. Winds will still be light but flip from the north to the southwest, which will make the night more seasonable.

For your evening, prepare to be outside in the 30s. For overnight lows, expect upper 20s for the inland towns. Meanwhile, the coastline should stay above freezing.

Tuesday will largely follow in Monday’s footsteps with plentiful sunshine and light winds. However, temperatures will be a bit milder, sitting in the upper 40s. Overall, a quiet day here and good for air travel if you are doing so.

Wednesday and Thursday should be dry. A low-pressure storm will move off the Southeastern U.S. coast. From there it will make the typical northeast turn in the open water. High pressure will rush in from the Northern Plains to the Northeast, though, and it should do so in a manner that makes that storm system go more east than north, keeping us dry.

There will be breezy winds from the northeast Thursday. Coastal flooding cannot be ruled out, but of all of the onshore winds to get, northeast is the least favorable for flooding, as it only has so much water to draw from. Long Island is not all that far away.