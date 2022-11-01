Weather: A wet start but Phillies World Series game will be dry, 70s arrive after.

November will pick up where October left off Monday, with periods of warm and mild air. The rain will end well before the start of the Phillies’ home World Series game Tuesday night, though. Temperatures will stay above average, with inland 70s a few days.

Periods of rain, and a soaking rain at that in spots, will be around all morning long. You’ll need the rain gear when the sun rises and you’re out the door. Temperatures will be very mild for — can you believe it — Nov. 1. We’ll be well in the 50s in most spots.

Between 10 a.m. and noon that rain will go away. Rainfall totals, counting Halloween night, will be between 0.25 to 0.50 inches.

Then, we’re off to the races with sun as a cold front passes. But that cold front won’t be all that cold. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, which for November is about seven degrees above average.

Unlike Monday night, the Phils game will go off without a hitch from the weather. Expect a comfortable evening at Citizen Bank Park as they take on the Astros. Whether it’s Philadelphia or our corner of the state, it’ll be mainly clear, with temperatures falling through the 60s and 50s for the evening.

On Wednesday morning, we’ll start in the low 50s inland and upper 50s at the shore. High pressure will be in charge for the day. A cold front does pass again during the afternoon. However, this is only to dry us out, not cool us down. Highs will be around 70 degrees inland, with the shore in the upper 60s. Let the breeze roll on in.

Low humidity, clear sky and a light wind will allow for the heat of the day to quickly escape into outer space. Radiational cooling as it’s known; that’ll mean 60s and 50s for the evening.

While the shore is buffered from falling lower thanks to the 50-something degree ocean water, inland spots will be dipping into the seasonable 40s.

Thursday and Friday will be about the same — comfortable. That cold front that passed Wednesday will actually get pushed back by high pressure, fizzling out as it does.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine with a northeast to wind breeze. Highs will be 65 to 70 inland, with mid-60s along the coastline.. As we talked about, November would start off mild.

We only go up from there, too. A plume of warm air aloft will work in for the weekend. Winds will be from the southeast Saturday and south Sunday. Throw some sunshine in the mix and you got the ingredients for a September like weekend.

If you’re at the shore, long walks on the boardwalk look great, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Inland will be straight balmy for November. We’ll top out in the low to mid-70s. There’s even an outside shot that we break the daily high temperature record Sunday at Atlantic City International Airport, which currently stands at 77 degrees.

Finally, a friendly reminder to listen to the Something in the Air podcast for the 2022-2023 winter outlook from Judah Cohen, a seasonal forecasting researcher from Atmospheric and Environmental Research in Lexington, Massachusetts. You can find the video on our website, too.