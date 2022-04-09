Weather: A seasonable, mostly dry weekend before NJ catches spring fever

Saturday and Sunday will both feel like early April. Temperatures will make it good sweater weather with a shower Saturday. Then, as surface high pressure moves in and then out to sea, southwest winds around it will bring days of inland 70s.

The weekend will be dominated by an upper-level low-pressure system that will move from the Great Lakes into Eastern Canada. With this is a large area of midlevel spin, or vorticity. This will be responsible for the mostly to partly cloudy sky all weekend.

Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-40s Saturday morning with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll turn cloudier as the day goes on and that vorticity moves through the region. After 11 a.m. or so, showers will pass. The driest areas will be in Cape May County, which will be mostly removed from the center of the low. Even if you see rain, though, it will be brief. I doubt more than an hour of your day has rain, at most.

Highs will top out around 60 degrees, even at the coast, as a westerly wind kicks back the sea breeze.

Going into the evening, the loss of the destabilizing sun will dissipate the showers. Just expect a mostly cloudy sky. It’ll be on the chilly side. Buena and the inland towns will be in the mid-30s, while Ocean City and the shore will be around 40 degrees.

The back edge of that low-pressure system and vorticity will pass by Sunday. This will continue the cloud cover. However, I believe all of South Jersey will be dry, with rain showers confined to the northern reaches of the state.

What we will see is a shift to northwesterly winds, and stronger ones at that. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph. With cold air attached to that, we’ll get into the mid-50s.

Winds will lighten Sunday night and the sky will clear as this system — which has been around since Wednesday — will finally exit stage right. Coupled with low dew points, the heat from the day will easily escape straight into outer space.

Therefore, we’ll fall into the mid-30s again just about everywhere inland. Freezing temperatures are possible in the rural Pine Barrens. Along the coast, we should also be in the upper 30s.

However, it’s a small setback before a big comeback. A new, warmer weather pattern will dominate the next week, one that will send a ridge of upper-level high pressure to the East Coast and allow for well above average temperatures.

Highs on Monday will be in the 60-to-65 degree range everywhere under a partly sunny sky.

We’ll take it up a step further Tuesday. With high pressure offshore, we’ll get a southwest wind at all levels of the atmosphere. That’ll mean highs in the low 70s here, and even the coast should manage mid-60s by late morning until a cooling sea breeze kicks in.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

