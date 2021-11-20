Weather: A quiet weekend but unsettled start to Thanksgiving week

It’ll be a dry weekend in the region, but our roller coaster ride of temperatures will continue. Rain showers and gusty winds will be present Monday and Tuesday. A tranquil holiday will then come Thursday.

Our coldest morning of the season is here. Temperatures will begin in the 20s inland, even in lower Cape May County. Along the shore, the first freeze of the season is likely. Morning lows will be around 32 degrees.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine all day long, courtesy of our big high pressure from Canada now sitting overhead. As we progress through, we’ll rise up to a high of 50 degrees, pretty similar to where we were Friday, just without that whipping wind that made it feel like a winter day.

Saturday evening will be in the 40s. We will drop pretty slowly, as warmer air from aloft trickles down to the surface and clouds build in. It’ll be good for any fall campfires or seeing friends and family for the holiday Thanksgiving week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

