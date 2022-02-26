Weather: A quiet, calm winter weekend to round out February

Temperatures Saturday morning will start out in the mid-20s for Bridgeton and inland towns, while it’ll be in the upper 20s in Sea Isle City and the shore. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to start.

There isn’t too much to say about Saturday. Northwest winds around clockwise-spinning high pressure in the Midwest will bring in cooler air. Highs will reside in the upper 30s, which is below our average for late February. However, winds will be light, so it won’t be all that bad.

Saturday evening will fall into the 30s. The typical winter weather clothing will do if you’ll be out and about. As we go overnight, we’ll drop to between 25 and 30 degrees for a low temperature.

We’ll get a very brief warm-up Sunday. Winds will turn to the west and pick up, sustained 15 to 20 mph. On that wind, we’ll get up to the upper 40s for high temperatures. That’s more seasonable for the date. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky, and this will be the more comfortable of the two weekend days.

With high pressure still in charge, we’ll keep an area of rain to our south and an area of snow showers to our north. Clouds will build in Sunday night, but I don’t see any precipitation from this. Rather, expect the breeze to continue, though switch out of the northwest as an arctic cold front passes through.

It’ll be another evening in the 30s, with 20s for overnight lows.

Winds will slacken into Monday as the cold front moves farther away. Cold air will funnel in behind it and bring us a brisk yet very sunny day. Highs will be in the mid-30s, about 10 degrees below average. While we’ll end February on a chilly note, we should wind up above the average temperature for the month in the region.

We’ll then be dry until at least Thursday. An Alberta Clipper — a cold, fast-moving low-pressure system — will push through New England on Tuesday. The precipitation should stay to our north, and we’ll get up into the 40s on a southwest wind.

The next precipitation threat will be Thursday, when a weak storm system will pass through or near the area. It’s too early to say whether it will be rain or snow. However, if it is snow, it would be a minor event. March will still come in like a lamb.

Finally, thanks to the English Mill Men’s Club for having me at Fitzpatrick’s Deli & Steakhouse on Friday. We talked about winter so far and what’s to come, and it was a fun, interactive group.

