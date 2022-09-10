Weather: A pleasant weekend but up to 6 inches of water with Saturday tidal flooding

For most of the weekend and for most of us, it will be pleasant. Temperatures will be warm, and it’ll be dry. However, coastal flooding will rear its ugly head one last time Saturday evening. Heavy rain is then likely Monday.

Surface high pressure will literally sit over New Jersey on Saturday, from the mountains of Sussex County to the farmlands of Cumberland County. High pressure brings sinking air, which helps keep the rain away.

We’ll start out sunny in the morning, with patchy fog inland through 8 a.m. Then, a blanket of high clouds will be overhead by the end of the day.

Temperatures will start out around 60 degrees inland to the upper 60s at the beaches. We’ll climb quickly into the 60s and 70s in the morning with a light wind.

A gentle sea breeze will cap the shore at a very comfortable 78 degrees. For inland spots, we’ll continue to climb on a light, south wind. Highs will get to the low to mid-80s. Many outdoor events, like the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City event, will be great.

The problems will be on the water itself. Hurricane Earl, in conjunction with our early week coastal storm, will team up to bring deadly rip currents to the waters. Thankfully, many towns have lifeguards on the weekend here. Only swim where they say it is safe to do so.

Then, between 6:30 p.m. and midnight, there will be tidal flooding again. It’ll last for two to three hours around the high tide, which is generally between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Up to 6 inches of salt water is likely.

Keep your car safe. Don’t drive through flood water when you see it.

Otherwise, the evening will have that blanket of high clouds overhead. Temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s for the evening. High pressure will shift offshore overnight.

Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Sunday will be a cloudy day, though a dry one. As high pressure exits east, a pool of moisture in the Deep South will ride up the Appalachian mountains. A full day of southerly winds will increase the dew points, though it won’t be overly humid. It’s still a fairly comfortable day.

Highs should peak near 80 in Northfield and inland towns, with Margate and the shore in the upper 70s.

Coastal flooding will be limited to the Delaware Bay and a few back bays Sunday evening. That would be between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. A few inches of water would be on the susceptible roadways. Again, please don’t drive through the flood waters.

Eventually, the pool of moisture will slide east. That will open up a 36-hour period where much needed rain will be possible.

The window for rain will open between 7 and 10 p.m. That window will close midday Tuesday.

Any shower or storm within this time can bring flooding rain. Precipitable water values — how much moisture is in a column of air, measured in inches — will be over 2 inches. That’s tropical.

You can double that to find out what the maximum potential for rain would be, which is about 4 inches. Most will see between 0.75 and 1.50 inches of rain, a nicer amount and one that will help with drought.

Monday looks close to a washout. The morning will be drier than the afternoon. Outdoor work or activities must be OK with a wet ground. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.