Weather: A pleasant Mother's Day ushers in a cool week ahead

Mother Nature doesn’t want to make the weather a pain for all of her fellow mothers’ special day. So we will have a dry day, with temperatures warmer than Saturday. A cold front will bring some showers Monday, with a string of cooler, dry days ahead.

Temperatures will start in the low 40s for Buena Vista Township and inland spots, while Surf City and the shore will be in the upper 40s. We will have a good amount of sunshine.

We won’t really have high pressure. Rather, we’ll be in between Saturday’s low pressure system, which is well out to sea, and the approaching one to our west.

With a west to southwest wind, we’ll be all systems go for outdoor brunch, gardening and more to celebrate with the moms we love. High temperatures will be on the cooler side, though. We’ll be in the low to mid-60s, five to seven degrees below average for this time of year.

Eventually, a warm front will move in. However, it’ll be dry. That will be because the moisture with the warm front will move from Ohio to New England, staying far away from us.

The only thing you’ll notice is the cloud cover and temperatures falling into the 50s early, rising overnight as the warm wind fights off the cooling effects of the night.

