Weather: A much quieter Sunday with the week ahead warmer, wetter

The risk of snow squalls, damaging winds and wildfire spread is gone. In will come a quieter, though colder Sunday. Looking forward to the week ahead, expect more 50s, and 60s. However, it comes with rain as well.

Winds will be from the northwest 5 to 10 mph for most of the day, turning to the south near sunset. Temperatures will start off cold. Morning lows will be in the mid-teens inland, with around 20 readings at the shore. Wind chills will be in the single digits. Keep all of your cold-weather gear handy.

High pressure will pass nearly overhead during the afternoon. This exerts downward motion on the ground, essentially breaking up any clouds and giving us nearly full sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. It will be the coldest day at least for the next seven.

Going into the evening, we’ll have a star-filled sky. That’s one of three keys to quick cooling at night (radiational cooling). However, we have a south wind that will deprive of us of the other two key components — light winds and low dew points.

Enter our weather survey for the chance to win one of four gift cards The Press of Atlantic City is upgrading weather in a big way, and we're looking for your inp…

Winds will be around 10 mph overnight. So we’ll actually only bottom out in the upper 20s in Estell Manor and inland towns, with around 32 readings in Strathmere and the shore.

We then get to Presidents’ Day, which will feature nearly full sunshine in the morning, with a few more afternoon clouds. Southerly winds will work the ground, getting us up to between 50 and 55 degrees for high temperatures. If you’re working outside, it’ll be comfortable, and if you have the day off, outdoor activities look good, too.

Resilient NJ program, Atlantic County residents address climate change mitigation The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has completed its second round of publ…

Clouds will roll in and thicken during the evening as a wave of low pressure approaches. Temperatures will likely fall to the upper 30s to around 40 around midnight. Then they’ll rise through the 40s overnight. No rain is expected, yet.

That will begin between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with just a few showers away from the coast. Southwest winds will be between 15 and 20 mph, pumping up highs to the mid- and upper 50s, even with the cloud cover.

As long as your outdoor plans can handle a little bit of rain, I believe you’ll be fine most of the day. The steady rain will arrive between 3 and 5 p.m. That will continue through the evening. By midnight, we should be dry as the winds recede.

Rainfall totals will be between a quarter-inch and a half-inch, so no flooding issues are expected. This will be a well-behaved system for the most part.

Another wave of low pressure will pass Wednesday morning, mainly to our south. If you live south of Route 40, expect a few showers through the morning rush. Those of you in Little Egg Harbor Township or Long Beach Island may very well be dry.

It will be a very warm Wednesday, at least until a cold front passes. Assuming the front passes in the afternoon, inland highs should be in the mid-60s, with the shore in the upper 50s. Both are 15 degrees above average for late February.

Finally, moving to Friday, there is the potential for wintry weather. It’s still too early for any details other than that this would likely be a snow-to-mix-to-rain event, if it materializes.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.