Weather: A much needed stretch of sunshine and warm weather is on the way

It’s going to be awfully close to a summertime feeling as we go deeper into the week, with temperatures more like the first half of September than mid-October.

With our four-day-old coastal low finally out where the fishes are, we’re able to dry out and warm up even more as a south wind turns north today. Temperatures Wednesday morning will start in the low to mid-60s, again more like early September than the 13th of October.

Patchy fog will turn to sunshine by about 9 a.m., and then we’ll be partly sunny for the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s, a pleasant day for sure.

Dining outside or a visit to the corn maze will be delightful for this time of year. Expect 70s and 60s after dark. Then, with a mainly clear sky, expect mid-50s inland with low 60s on the islands. Great windows-open weather at night.

Note how I didn’t mention coastal flooding. For the first time since Friday, we are flood free in the Garden State, thankfully.

+15 Fall foliage 'could be a banner year' in South Jersey New Jersey is on track for plenty of vibrant colors this fall foliage season, perhaps the be…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday and Friday still look to be a warm duo of days that will have you thinking palm trees rather than changing leaves. Aided by a nearby high pressure and the jet stream, the high-flying river of air that separates two air masses aloft, to our north, hotter air is free to move in.