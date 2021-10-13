Weather: A much needed stretch of sunshine and warm weather is on the way

It’s going to be awfully close to a summertime feeling as we go deeper into the week, with temperatures more like the first half of September than mid-October.
With our four-day-old coastal low finally out where the fishes are, we’re able to dry out and warm up even more as a south wind turns north today. Temperatures Wednesday morning will start in the low to mid-60s, again more like early September than the 13th of October.
Patchy fog will turn to sunshine by about 9 a.m., and then we’ll be partly sunny for the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s, a pleasant day for sure.
Dining outside or a visit to the corn maze will be delightful for this time of year. Expect 70s and 60s after dark. Then, with a mainly clear sky, expect mid-50s inland with low 60s on the islands. Great windows-open weather at night.
Note how I didn’t mention coastal flooding. For the first time since Friday, we are flood free in the Garden State, thankfully.
New Jersey is on track for plenty of vibrant colors this fall foliage season, perhaps the be…
Thursday and Friday still look to be a warm duo of days that will have you thinking palm trees rather than changing leaves. Aided by a nearby high pressure and the jet stream, the high-flying river of air that separates two air masses aloft, to our north, hotter air is free to move in.
Expect plentiful sunshine and light breezes both days. Most places west of the Garden State Parkway will be just above 80 for a high temperature. Those of you in Pleasantville, Seaville or the islands will be in the mid- to upper 70s. Water temperatures in the upper 60s on the ocean will make it a legitimate beach day, though lifeguards are not present to protect us.
Thursday night will be comfortable. With the clear sky and more than 12 hours of darkness we have now, we’ll actually fall quickly into the 60s after dark. It’ll be another good windows-open night. Friday morning lows will be in the upper 50s inland, low 60s at the shore again.
Friday will be three degrees warmer than Thursday. The shore will be very close to 80, making it a second good pool or beach day in a row. Falls have been getting warmer, and we’re seeing it this year for sure. Enjoy the outdoors if you can get out.
Moving into the weekend, we’re looking at a mostly dry one. The one exception will be a line of showers and storms that will pass sometime Saturday night. I’ll need another day for the timing on this. However, expect rain for only a few hours. Severe weather in the form of damaging winds is unlikely but possible if it comes earlier in the evening, closer to when the destabilizing effect of the sun is around.
Other than that, we go from shorts to sweaters. Saturday’s highs will be near 80. Come Sunday, highs will be near 70 and will fall into the 60s next week as the first true fall feel arrives.
