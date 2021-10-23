Weather: A mostly dry weekend, as temperatures take a tumble

The two cold fronts that passed Friday will lead to a cooler weekend. A piece of midlevel energy will bring showers to some Saturday before we brighten up for Sunday. Things then turn stormy for early next week, with tidal flooding possible.

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, a shower will be possible at any point. As mentioned in the previous column, this will be far from a washout. Many of you will be completely dry, but I have to leave this low-risk, long-duration rainmaker in play. If you have outdoor plans, like going to the Old Tyme Harvest Festival in Middle Township, you should be fine.

Temperatures Saturday morning will start in the 50- to 55-degree range. We’ll then rise up into the mid-60s. Cooler than the past three days, but it is seasonable for late October.

After 8 p.m., we’ll start to clear out. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s quickly this evening. Saturday night lows will have quite the range, going from around 40 in the rural Pinelands to the mid-40s for the rest of the mainland to the low 50s at the shore. Our average first freeze in Millville and at Atlantic City International Airport is typically Saturday, but we will inevitably end up behind schedule on that.

