Weather: A mostly dry weekend, as temperatures take a tumble

The two cold fronts that passed Friday will lead to a cooler weekend. A piece of midlevel energy will bring showers to some Saturday before we brighten up for Sunday. Things then turn stormy for early next week, with tidal flooding possible.
From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, a shower will be possible at any point. As mentioned in the previous column, this will be far from a washout. Many of you will be completely dry, but I have to leave this low-risk, long-duration rainmaker in play. If you have outdoor plans, like going to the Old Tyme Harvest Festival in Middle Township, you should be fine.
Temperatures Saturday morning will start in the 50- to 55-degree range. We’ll then rise up into the mid-60s. Cooler than the past three days, but it is seasonable for late October.
After 8 p.m., we’ll start to clear out. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s quickly this evening. Saturday night lows will have quite the range, going from around 40 in the rural Pinelands to the mid-40s for the rest of the mainland to the low 50s at the shore. Our average first freeze in Millville and at Atlantic City International Airport is typically Saturday, but we will inevitably end up behind schedule on that.
Sunday will be the more pleasant of the two weekend days. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer than Saturday, aided by sunshine filtered through high clouds. Our plan is to do the fall classic, apple picking. It’ll be a good day to do so.
Those high clouds are associated with a warm front that will be moving through late in the day. Attached to it is a potent low-pressure system and a moisture-laden storm system. No rain for Sunday or Sunday night, though. Our nighttime temperatures likely bottom out in the mid-50s and low 60s overnight and will slowly rise into Monday morning.
Strong southwest winds will pull in balmy air for Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and a day where you’d be comfortable hopping into the pool. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s for most of the inland spots. The Delaware Bayshore, lower Cape May County and the Jersey Shore should be in the low 70s. In a throwback to summer, it will actually feel a bit muggy out, with dew points of 60 to 65 degrees.
I’m closing in on Monday night to Tuesday for the rain and wind to move through, say 8 to 11 p.m. is the initial start time. Periods of rain will then fall into Tuesday morning, diminishing for the afternoon.
Despite the nighttime timing, damaging winds cannot be ruled out with that overnight line of storms. That aside, sustained winds will be 15-25 mph, with gusts 35-45 mph during the day Tuesday. Take in your outdoor furniture.
