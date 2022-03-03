Weather: A mostly dry Thursday, weekend warmup still expected in NJ

Besides an early morning rain shower, Thursday will be dry and increasingly bright. Temperatures will plunge for Friday but rocket back up as we go into the weekend and early next week.

A weak cold front will pass through this morning. A rain shower is possible through about 8 a.m., but that will be it. After the front passes, we’ll see increasing sunshine on the northwest early wind. Temperatures will start out mild, in the 40s, due to the cloud cover overnight. Highs will reach around 50 degrees, staying a little bit cooler than where we were Wednesday.

Going into Thursday night, the upper-level cold air from the cold frontal passage will finally settle in. We’ll quickly drop through the 40s and 30s by midnight. It will feel like the middle of winter overnight. Millville and the inland towns will be in the upper teens. The shore should be in the mid-20s as the milder ocean water will keep it more moderate.

You’ll need a jacket and scarf all day long Friday. The sun will be strong, yes, but when highs only reach the upper 30s, as they’re expected to do, you’ll need the cold weather gear throughout the day. Arctic high pressure will pass overhead.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s Friday evening but then rise overnight as winds will turn more offshore, pulling from the relatively milder ocean waters. I imagine we’re above 32 degrees by sunrise Saturday.

This is the beginning of our transition to spring fever. A pair of warm fronts will lift north over the weekend. One will be Saturday night, and another will be Sunday night. Both will lead to higher temperatures each day through Monday. Furthermore, I don’t think we’ll be all that wet, as the parent low-pressure system to the warm front will be well to our northwest. You may call it the best of both worlds for weekend plans.

Saturday will be the cooler of the weekend days. High temperatures will be around seasonable on a southeasterly wind and increasing cloud cover. As we go overnight, a few showers will be possible with that warm front, mainly toward the New Jersey Turnpike.

Winds will kick up from the southwest Sunday. Sustained winds will be around 15 mph with gusts in the 30s. That will send temperatures well into the 60s west of the Garden State Parkway and away from the Delaware Bay. Those near the water will be cooler, likely around 60 degrees. Not as warm, but still quite nice. There still is the possibility of a shower during the afternoon, but by and large I think you’ll remember it as a windy and warm day rather than one with rain.

After that second warm front passes Sunday night, it will be very balmy. You might even want to leave the windows open overnight. If you do open them, leave them open all day long Monday.

Strong southwest winds will push highs even higher. I believe low 70s for Mullica Township and Woodbine look good. Atlantic City and the shore will have temperatures stunted by the sea breeze but stay in the pleasant 60s.

Finally, a new episode of our Something in the Air podcast is live on our website and wherever you get your podcasts. We recap a much quieter February with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

