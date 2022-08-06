Weather: A mostly dry, mega muggy weekend with another NJ heat wave to come

Raindrops will be few and far between this weekend, only occurring Saturday. However, it’ll feel as if it wants to rain due to the very muggy air. Southwest winds around a Bermuda high will pump the humidity and heat in, with inland heat wave No. 4 starting Sunday.

Temperatures Saturday will start out in the low to mid-70s. That’s above average for this time of the year. Dew points will be right around there, very muggy and more like South Carolina than South Jersey. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s inland, ending heat wave No. 3. The shore will be in the mid-80s

High pressure at the surface and aloft will be stationed over Bermuda, flexing its muscles a little more to the west with time. That will prevent a cold front to our west from moving in. Rather, it’ll wring it dry of rain.

The rain should hold to our west for much of the day. Between 4 and 11 p.m., isolated storms will flare up, mainly west of a line from Maurice River to Egg Harbor City to Toms River. The shore is likely to be dry, good news for the Phish concert in Atlantic City.

But as with Friday, when it rains, it could pour. Areas of roadway flooding will be possible.

After 11 p.m., we’ll turn mainly clear. Temperatures will fall into the 80s and 70s. We won’t slide through the 70s much, though. The southerly winds and frizz factor will put a floor on Sunday morning lows, which should only be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will feature the same humidity, but with more heat, thanks to more sunshine. That cold front pretty much will fizzle out and wash away, leaving us with nothing more than the soup-like atmosphere and a few clouds.

So it’ll be a dry day. Take it easy if you’re inland with this heat. The peak heat index will get into the low 100s with highs in the mid-90s. The shore will get that sea breeze relief during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the in the mid- to upper 80s. Look for ocean water temperatures to be in the lower 60s, due to upwelling.

Sunday night will be a warm one to end the weekend. Your evening will be in the 80s. Overnight will be in the 70s for lows, all under a mainly clear sky.

Monday will largely be a repeat of Sunday. With winds a bit more westerly, dew points should be closer to the very muggy 70-degree mark, as opposed to the oppressive 75. The heat index inland will peak around 100 with high temps in the mid-90s. Even the beaches should be closer to 90, as the sea breeze has a tougher time penetrating the shore.

Tuesday also will be in the 90s inland, which will bring the fourth heat wave of 2022.

If the heat and humidity are not your cup of tea, may I present next weekend. Canadian high pressure, with some power, will move in. We should have 80- to 85-high temperatures, dew points in the dry 50s and plenty of sunshine. Consider it our first tiny hint of fall.

Finally, I followed the Morse family, of Greenwich Township, to get a glimpse of a day in the life of a commercial crabber on the Delaware Bay. It’s the fifth video episode of “THE SEASON,” which looks at the people, places and events that make the shore go ‘round during the summer. The bay shore is just as much the shore as the Atlantic Ocean beaches, and it was a great opportunity to highlight what happens in Cumberland County.