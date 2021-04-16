Weather: A mostly dry Friday and a mostly dry weekend to come

Besides a spotty shower, expect a dry Friday as high pressure stretches will reach across the region.
The weekend will follow suit, with just a chance of weak showers Sunday in an otherwise seasonable, fairly comfortable April weekend.
We should start our day with plenty of sunshine and a little bit of a brisk northwest wind. Sustained winds for the day will be around 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph at the shore.
With a cold front off the coast, a surge of chilly, Canadian air will work in. Oftentimes, when this happens, we get unstable air, despite the high pressure. This is because lapse rates, or the change of temperature with height, will be high. Higher lapse rates mean instability forms and bam, you get your clouds.
These clouds will bring the potential for a shower between noon and 5 p.m. If you have outdoor plans, I’d be more worried about the winds than the risk for a shower.
Otherwise, it will be a pretty comfortable day. High temperatures will get into the upper 50s everywhere.
Winds will drop to around 10 mph Friday night. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s during the evening.
It’ll have a feel of an October night, as summer fades to winter. Alas, though, Memorial Day weekend is only six weeks away.
Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s on the mainland to the mid-40s at the shore. If winds were calm, we’d have frost for Hammonton, Buena Vista and Woodbine.
The weekend, as a whole, will be good for outdoor activities or work.
However, Saturday will be the more pleasant of the two weekend days, as plenty sunshine prevails. High temperatures will get up to around 60, with some mid-60s well inland.
Clouds will thicken a bit Saturday night as a surface trough, or elongated areas of low pressure nears.
Low temperatures will be a little bit milder as a result. Expect low 40s on the mainland and upper 40s at the shore.
With that surface trough near, expect a mix of clouds and sun for Sunday.
It will be like Friday in the sense that you can keep your brunch or church plans. A shower can be around at any point during the day.
However, if you get rain, you drew the short end of the stick. Expect a mostly cloudy day, as temperatures stay in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Monday will be about the same story. I’d imagine 80% of you will be completely dry and 100% of you will, if you have rain, only be wet under a light shower for an hour or less. I’d expect a partly sunny sky as we get to 60 to 65 degrees for highs.
From there, Tuesday looks to be a very comfortable, bright day.
A storm system should then slide to our south Wednesday.