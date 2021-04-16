Weather: A mostly dry Friday and a mostly dry weekend to come

Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s on the mainland to the mid-40s at the shore. If winds were calm, we’d have frost for Hammonton, Buena Vista and Woodbine.

The weekend, as a whole, will be good for outdoor activities or work.

However, Saturday will be the more pleasant of the two weekend days, as plenty sunshine prevails. High temperatures will get up to around 60, with some mid-60s well inland.

Clouds will thicken a bit Saturday night as a surface trough, or elongated areas of low pressure nears.

Low temperatures will be a little bit milder as a result. Expect low 40s on the mainland and upper 40s at the shore.

With that surface trough near, expect a mix of clouds and sun for Sunday.

It will be like Friday in the sense that you can keep your brunch or church plans. A shower can be around at any point during the day.

However, if you get rain, you drew the short end of the stick. Expect a mostly cloudy day, as temperatures stay in the upper 50s to low 60s.